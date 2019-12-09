This morning’s 10 most popular New York Times News Service articles as of 10 a.m. on nytimes.com.
Lovers in Auschwitz, Reunited 72 Years Later. He Had One Question.
BC-AUSCHWITZ-SURVIVORS-REUNION-ART-(TRIMS)-NYT
Was she the reason he was alive today?
Juice WRLD, Rising Rap Artist, Dies at 21
BC-OBIT-JUICE-WRLD-ART-NYT
He began posting songs online while in high school. On hits like “Lucid Dreams,” he combined melodic hip-hop instincts with heavy-hearted angst.
How an Ex-Mayor Led a President to the Brink of Impeachment
BC-TRUMP-GIULIANI-ART-2NDLD-WRITETHRU-(TRIMS)-NYT
Not so long ago, it seemed to Rudolph W. Giuliani that he would be presiding over a hefty part of the world.
‘SNL’: Paul Rudd, Jimmy Fallon and James Corden Rule the NATO Cafeteria
BC-TV-SNL-797&ADD-NYT
An opening sketch featured celebrities playing the world leaders who were caught on tape gossiping about President Trump.
5-Year-Old Carries Baby in Subzero Cold After They Are Abandoned, Police Say
BC-ALASKA-CHILDREN-COLD-ART-NYT
A power outage scared the older child, who, wearing socks and light clothing, carried the baby about half a mile to another house in Alaska.
Video Games and Online Chats Are ‘Hunting Grounds’ for Sexual Predators
BC-R-VIDEO-GAMES-PREDATORS-ART-(TRIMS)-NYT
Criminals are making virtual connections with children through gaming and social media platforms. One popular site warns visitors, “Please be careful.”
Danes Cancel NATO Event After U.S. Diplomat Bars Trump Critic
BC-NATO-CONFERENCE-NYT
An expert was scheduled to speak at the Copenhagen event but was told the ambassador, Carla Sands, had vetoed his participation.
Caroll Spinney, Big Bird’s Alter Ego on ‘Sesame Street,’ Is Dead at 85
BC-OBIT-SPINNEY-ART-(TRIMS)-NYT
Besides the sweet-natured giant yellow bird, he also played the misanthropic bellyacher Oscar the Grouch.
Gunman in Deadly Base Shooting Became Furious Over an Insult in Class
BC-FLA-GUNMAN-(TRIMS)-NYT
The F.B.I. said it was conducting a terrorism investigation into the shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, as new information emerged about the gunman’s training at the facility.
Oh, Nikki. You’re So Wrong.
BC-BLOW-COLUMN-NYT
There is much Nikki Haley could learn from a true heroine of the South Carolina Confederate flag removal: Bree Newsome Bass.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.