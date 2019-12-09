This morning’s 10 most popular New York Times News Service articles as of 10 a.m. on nytimes.com.

Lovers in Auschwitz, Reunited 72 Years Later. He Had One Question.

BC-AUSCHWITZ-SURVIVORS-REUNION-ART-(TRIMS)-NYT

Was she the reason he was alive today?

Juice WRLD, Rising Rap Artist, Dies at 21

BC-OBIT-JUICE-WRLD-ART-NYT

He began posting songs online while in high school. On hits like “Lucid Dreams,” he combined melodic hip-hop instincts with heavy-hearted angst.

How an Ex-Mayor Led a President to the Brink of Impeachment

BC-TRUMP-GIULIANI-ART-2NDLD-WRITETHRU-(TRIMS)-NYT

Not so long ago, it seemed to Rudolph W. Giuliani that he would be presiding over a hefty part of the world.

‘SNL’: Paul Rudd, Jimmy Fallon and James Corden Rule the NATO Cafeteria

BC-TV-SNL-797&ADD-NYT

An opening sketch featured celebrities playing the world leaders who were caught on tape gossiping about President Trump.

5-Year-Old Carries Baby in Subzero Cold After They Are Abandoned, Police Say

BC-ALASKA-CHILDREN-COLD-ART-NYT

A power outage scared the older child, who, wearing socks and light clothing, carried the baby about half a mile to another house in Alaska.

Video Games and Online Chats Are ‘Hunting Grounds’ for Sexual Predators

BC-R-VIDEO-GAMES-PREDATORS-ART-(TRIMS)-NYT

Criminals are making virtual connections with children through gaming and social media platforms. One popular site warns visitors, “Please be careful.”

Danes Cancel NATO Event After U.S. Diplomat Bars Trump Critic

BC-NATO-CONFERENCE-NYT

An expert was scheduled to speak at the Copenhagen event but was told the ambassador, Carla Sands, had vetoed his participation.

Caroll Spinney, Big Bird’s Alter Ego on ‘Sesame Street,’ Is Dead at 85

BC-OBIT-SPINNEY-ART-(TRIMS)-NYT

Besides the sweet-natured giant yellow bird, he also played the misanthropic bellyacher Oscar the Grouch.

Gunman in Deadly Base Shooting Became Furious Over an Insult in Class

BC-FLA-GUNMAN-(TRIMS)-NYT

The F.B.I. said it was conducting a terrorism investigation into the shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, as new information emerged about the gunman’s training at the facility.

Oh, Nikki. You’re So Wrong.

BC-BLOW-COLUMN-NYT

There is much Nikki Haley could learn from a true heroine of the South Carolina Confederate flag removal: Bree Newsome Bass.

