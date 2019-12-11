Suspect in Rampage at Kosher Market Wrote Anti-Semitic Posts
After first saying that a deadly rampage at a New Jersey kosher market was random, authorities disclosed Wednesday that one of the two attackers had published anti-Semitic posts online and had, in fact, targeted the site. He was also a follower of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, a fringe religious group that has expressed hostility to Jews, officials said. A rambling religious manifesto was found inside the suspect’s rental van. The two attackers went on a violent spree Tuesday, killing a police officer and then assaulting the kosher market, where three others died. The assailants were identified as David Anderson, 47, and his girlfriend, Francine Graham, 50.
Withering Criticism of FBI as Watchdog Presents Russia Inquiry Findings
Michael Horowitz, the Justice Department’s inspector general, painted a bleak portrait Wednesday of the FBI as a dysfunctional agency that severely mishandled its surveillance powers in the Russia investigation but told lawmakers he had no evidence that the mistakes were intentional or undertaken out of political bias rather than “gross incompetence and negligence.” While Democrats emphasized that Horowitz had debunked President Donald Trump’s accusations that the FBI conspired to overthrow his presidency, Horowitz insisted that his report was no exoneration — citing the serious errors, omissions and misleading statements he found in court wiretap filings. “It doesn’t vindicate anybody at the FBI who touched this, including the leadership,” Horowitz said.
House Panel Debates Impeachment Articles, Finalizing Charges Against Trump
The House Judiciary Committee opened debate Wednesday evening on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, starting a sharply partisan confrontation over Democrats’ charges that the president abused his power and obstructed Congress. In a rare and solemn evening session, Democrats and Republicans clashed over the Constitution, the allegations against Trump and the political consequences of ousting him less than a year before the next election. The debate unfolded at the start of a two-day meeting that is expected by both sides to culminate Thursday with approval of the articles, along party lines, which will send them to the full House for a final vote.
Inquiry Rebukes Coast Guard for Hostile Work Environment
The Coast Guard has fostered a poor environment for women and minority cadets and has failed to fairly investigate harassment by senior officers and to prevent retaliation against people who report bullying, a House committee report said Wednesday. The report, by the House Oversight and Reform and Homeland Security committees, accused the service of “leadership failures and a lack of accountability” and was based on thousands of documents and interviews with Coast Guard personnel. The investigation focused on how the maritime agency handled two reports of harassment at the Coast Guard Academy, including one made by an instructor who identified as black and lesbian who said she was discriminated against and bullied.
Weinstein and His Accusers Reach Tentative $25 Million Deal
Harvey Weinstein and the board of his bankrupt film studio have reached a tentative $25 million settlement agreement with dozens of his alleged sexual misconduct victims, a deal that would not require the Hollywood producer to admit wrongdoing or pay anything to his accusers himself, according to lawyers involved in the negotiations. The proposed global legal settlement has gotten preliminary approval from all the major parties involved, according to several of the lawyers. More than 30 actresses and former Weinstein employees, who in lawsuits have accused Weinstein of offenses ranging from sexual harassment to rape, would share in the payout — along with potential claimants who could join in coming months.
Thunberg Is Time Person of the Year for 2019
Time on Wednesday named Greta Thunberg, the young climate activist, as its person of the year, in a nod to the next generation’s surging prominence in worldwide efforts to prevent the worst effects of climate change. It was an irony, perhaps, that the designation, announced on television and online, is a ritual marketing stunt that is one of the last vestiges of an era when weekly print magazines were a major force in the news cycle. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Donald Trump, the Ukraine whistleblower and the Hong Kong protesters were all on the shortlist for this year’s selection, according to the anchors of the “Today” show.
