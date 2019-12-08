Gunman in Deadly Base Shooting Became Furious Over an Insult in Class
The investigation into the fatal shooting last week at a Navy training center in Pensacola, Florida, was officially characterized as a terrorism inquiry on Sunday, as new details emerged about the Saudi air force trainee who killed three sailors on the base where he was a visiting student. The FBI continued to examine the activities of the gunman, identified as 2nd Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani, which appeared to include an incident in April in which he filed a complaint against one of his instructors, whom he accused of “infuriating” him in class by tagging him with a derogatory nickname, “Porn Stash.” The FBI declined to comment on the incident.
With White House Absent, Impeachment Devolves Into Partisan Brawl
Democratic lawyers in the House Judiciary Committee on Monday plan to present the case for impeaching President Donald Trump while the White House sits out the process. That will set in motion a rapid-fire set of actions likely to produce official charges against the president by week’s end and a nearly party-line vote in the full House before Christmas to impeach him. Determined not to let Trump and his Republican allies in Congress derail their efforts with legal delays or time-consuming diversions, Democrats have decided it is not worth waiting for cooperation they are all but certain not to receive.
Air Force Sees Data as $9 Billion Weapon
The Air Force will propose spending $9 billion over the next five years to build a system to automatically send intelligence to front-line forces, new technology that strategists say will change how the military fights and will help deter aggression by Russia and China. The new system, officials say, aims to end what has become an increasing vulnerability: The speed of the military’s communications system hardly matches the speed of modern warfare. While many people might assume military intelligence is communicated automatically, the Air Force only now has created teams of software engineers writing code to directly connect the drones, ships and satellites.
Ban on Surprise Medical Bills May Pass Congress After All
Leaders of key Senate and House committees have reached a consensus on how to eliminate surprise medical bills, increasing the chance that legislation on the issue will pass Congress this year. The proposal would prevent doctors from sending unexpected bills to patients when they are treated in a hospital that accepts their insurance, and would establish a system for resolving related billing disputes between those doctors and insurance companies. The deal struck by the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions also includes measures related to prescription drugs and five years of funding for community health centers.
Two Pardoned Soldiers Appear With President
President Donald Trump brought two soldiers he had pardoned in cases involving war crimes onstage at a fundraiser on Saturday in Aventura, Florida, tightening his embrace of an episode that roiled his relationship with military leaders and prompted a public outcry. Trump invited up Army 1st Lt. Clint Lorance and Maj. Mathew L. Golsteyn, according to a report in The Miami Herald that was confirmed by a person with knowledge of the event. Trump’s pardons last month caused tension with top brass at the Pentagon over the message that such a move sent to troops about the importance of following laws governing military conduct.
5-Year-Old Carries Younger Child Through Subzero Cold
A 5-year-old, wearing just socks and light clothing, carried an 18-month-old through subzero temperatures in the Yukon Flats of Alaska after the power went out at the home where they had been left alone. The power failure scared the older child, who then carried the 18-month-old to a home about half a mile away in Venetie, Alaska, on Tuesday, the Alaska State Department of Public Safety said in a statement Friday. Both children are expected to make a full recovery. An investigation led to the arrest of Julie Peter, 37, who was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, officials said.
Caroll Spinney, 85, Dies; Played Beloved Muppets
For nearly a half century on “Sesame Street” he was Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch, opening magic doors for children on the secrets of growing up and the gentle arts of friendship. Caroll Spinney, who also performed his characters in live concerts around the world and at the White House many times and was featured in films, documentaries and record albums, died Sunday at his home in Woodstock, Connecticut. He was 85. His death was announced by Sesame Workshop. It said in a statement that he had lived for some time with dystonia, which causes involuntary muscle contractions.
Juice WRLD, Rising Rap Artist, Dies at 21
Juice WRLD, one of a crop of sweet-voiced singing rappers who emerged from the streaming platform SoundCloud in recent years, died Sunday, authorities said. He was 21. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office in Illinois confirmed the death in a statement. Identifying the artist by his real name, it said Jarad A. Higgins, of Homewood, Illinois, had been pronounced dead at 3:14 a.m. at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois. The cause of death was not available and an autopsy was to be done, the office said. “All Girls Are the Same” and “Lucid Dreams” were among his hit songs.
