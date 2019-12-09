Questions should be directed to Alan Gordon at 404-670-2987 or email coxnews(at)nytimes.com.
NATIONAL
SENATE-GEORGIA -- ATLANTA -- Gov. Brian Kemp's appointment of Kelly Loeffler to the U.S. Senate might be his biggest gamble in a political career full of them, potentially forcing Georgia Republicans to draw battle lines at a perilous moment. The governor picked Loeffler from a crowd of more than 500 applicants to make her the second female U.S. senator in state history, betting that the deep-pocketed financial executive could help the party broaden its appeal. (Bluestein, Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
SENATE-LOEFFLER -- ATLANTA -- Though largely unknown to average Georgians, the 49-year-old Kelly Loeffler is prominent in Atlanta business circles and beyond as an executive at Intercontinental Exchange, known as ICE, the publicly traded parent company of the New York Stock Exchange. Last year, she became CEO of ICE's bitcoin trading subsidiary Bakkt. She's perhaps best known to the public as a co-owner of the WNBA's Atlanta Dream. Her rise from Illinois farm hand to accomplished business executive reveal quintessential American virtues of ambition and hard work. Her personal financial success also captures the nation's yawning income inequality. (Trubey/Oliviero/Joyner, Atlanta Journal-Constitution) W/PHOTOS.
COMMENTARY/OPED
GALLOWAY-COLUMN -- ATLANTA -- Jimmy loves french fries and fried chicken, pot roast, potatoes and gravy. If I put any one or all of these on the dinner table every day, it would be just fine with him. The only "healthy" foods he likes are apples, grapes, grapefruit and oranges. It's common knowledge that most kids don't want to eat their broccoli, but Jimmy isn't a kid. He's a 66-year-old grown man. Then a few months ago he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, one of the most common types of cancer in men. (Galloway, Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
BUSINESS
SUNTRUST-MERGER -- ATLANTA -- The merger between Atlanta-based SunTrust and Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based BB&T has been completed, creating the nation's sixth-largest bank, serving about 10 million consumer households, officials of the combined company announced Monday. The merged bank, now named Truist, is based in Charlotte, although Atlanta retains the corporate and investment banking division and the community bank headquarters will remain in Winston-Salem. (Kanell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
ENTERTAINMENT/ARTS
RICHARD-JEWELL-ATLANTA -- ATLANTA -- Calvin Thorbourne III and his friends were heading out of Centennial Olympic Park when the ground shook and the sky lit up. "Man, let's get out of here, y'all," he remembers saying that summer night in 1996. He noticed one of his buddies bleeding and started looking around for help. Then another sensation gripped him. "I thought, 'My leg feels really weird,'" he said. "I looked down and there was blood on the outside of the jeans. I was hit on the left leg." The bomb Eric Robert Rudolph hid under a bench in the park left Thorbourne's right leg permanently scarred. Shrapnel remains in his left leg. The ordeal left him rattled. The physical and emotional injuries Rudolph inflicted more than two decades ago are on the minds of many, with the movie "Richard Jewell" hitting theaters on Friday. (Brett, Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
SPORTS
FBC-GEORGIA -- ATLANTA -- Georgia wound up No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings, same as last year. Difference was, the 2019 Bulldogs were a close No. 5. They weren't close this time. Rob Mullens said Sunday that his committee "did spend some time talking about Oklahoma and Georgia." What he didn't say: That time might have amounted to five seconds. This might have been the nation's fifth-best team, but it was the third-best Georgia team of the past three years. So now we ask: Does that constitute slippage? (Bradley, Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
