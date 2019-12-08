Trump Cripples WTO as Trade War Rages
The United States has spent two years chipping away at the World Trade Organization, criticizing it as unfair, starving it of personnel and disregarding its authority, as President Donald Trump seeks to upend the global trade system. This week, the Trump administration is expected to go one step further and effectively cripple the organization’s system for enforcing its rules by blocking the WTO from appointing new members to a crucial panel that hears appeals in trade disputes — even as Trump’s widening trade war has thrown global commerce into disarray and another tariff increase on Chinese goods set for next weekend could send markets reeling.
House Panel’s Leader Is a Threat to Big Tech and Its Market Power
Tech companies are under various antitrust investigations, including by the Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general. Those inquiries could lead to lawsuits against the companies to enforce existing laws. But Rep. David Cicilline has a more ambitious goal — one that may be the greater threat, in the long run, to Big Tech’s practices and profits. In June, he opened an investigation into possible anti-competitive practices by Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon. He’s trying to build evidence, and a bipartisan consensus, for changing the laws themselves.
Saying Farewell to Feminist Blogging
In the aughts and the earlier part of this decade, online feminist publications sprang to life, covering everything from paid leave to the Kardashians in a conversational voice that was sometimes rude, sometimes funny and never didactic. Now many of those sites are dead or dying. Feminist media has been especially hard hit by the financial turbulence in the news industry. The gradual collapse has continued into this year. The closings have come at a time when even digital giants like BuzzFeed and Vox have made adjustments to navigate the increasingly turbulent digital media business.
Streaming Platform Quibi Is Banking on Influencers
Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, founders of Quibi, a short-form video app scheduled for an April 6 debut, are trying to create a platform for the smartphone age. To entice subscribers, they have ordered big-budget shows from known quantities like Kevin Hart and Steven Spielberg — but they have turned to social media stars for the kind of casual, low-commitment programming that could make Quibi a daily habit. Quibi has handed some of the $1 billion it has raised to online influencers, including Willam Belli, who will host a fashion show called “Fashion’s a Drag.”
‘Frozen 2’ Continues to Outdo Its Predecessor at the Box Office
The Disney animated musical “Frozen 2” again dominated domestic theaters this weekend, leading the box office for the third weekend in a row. “Frozen 2” sold an estimated $34.7 million in tickets Friday through Sunday, bringing its total domestic sales to about $337.6 million — nearly double what that original “Frozen” had made by the end of its third wide-release weekend in 2013, adjusting for inflation. “Frozen 2” brought in an additional $90.2 million internationally this weekend, according to the studio, for cumulative global sales of about $919.7 million.
Marvin Goodfriend, Trump Nominee to the Federal Reserve, Dies at 69
Marvin Goodfriend, a leading conservative monetary economist and former nominee to the Federal Reserve Board, died Thursday at his home in Pittsburgh. He was 69. An expert on central banking and monetary economics who had often been critical of the Fed’s actions since the 2008 financial crisis, Goodfriend was nominated to the Fed’s Board of Governors by President Donald Trump in November 2017. The full Senate did not confirm him and his nomination lapsed. Even without confirmation, he had an impactful career that spanned academic and policy roles.
