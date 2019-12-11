Fed Puts Rates in Wait-and-See Mode
The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at its final meeting of the year on Wednesday, and officials signaled an indefinite pause as the U.S. economy chugged through a record-long expansion on what appeared to be sustainable footing. Officials penciled in no rate changes next year, according to their latest set of quarterly economic projections, and saw only one move, an increase, in 2021, followed by a second in 2022. Even those moves seemed uncertain: Jerome Powell, the Fed chairman, said that he thought the Fed’s policy rate would remain appropriate until inflation rose persistently.
Glut Marks End of Natural Gas Boom
A glut of cheap natural gas is wreaking havoc on the energy industry, and companies are shutting down drilling rigs, filing for bankruptcy protection and slashing the value of shale fields they had acquired in recent years. While cheap natural gas continues to take market share from coal in the electricity sector, supply of the fuel has far outstripped demand. As a result, once-booming gas fields in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas have become quiet backwaters. The number of gas rigs deployed nationwide has dropped to 132, from 184 last year.
Aramco Stock Soars, but Questions Loom
Saudi Aramco, the oil giant that underpins the Saudi economy, emerged as the world’s most valuable public company on Wednesday as its shares traded for the first time. But the stock offering fell short of the royal family’s goal of luring huge amounts of global investment. Aramco shares rose 10% within seconds after they started trading on the Saudi stock exchange in Riyadh, reaching the largest daily increase permitted. The surge took the company’s value to nearly $1.9 trillion, substantially larger than Apple at about $1.2 trillion. But the slice of the company being traded is tiny, and Aramco faces a lot of challenges.
FAA Admits Mistakes in How It Handled Boeing Disasters
The head of the Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that his agency had made mistakes in its handling of the crashes of two Boeing 737 Max jets and that the planes, which remain grounded, would not fly again this year. Facing sharp questioning at a House Transportation Committee hearing, the FAA’s administrator, Stephen Dickson, said the agency should have grounded the Max after the first deadly crash, in October 2018. But his attempt to defend the FAA was complicated by the release of an FAA analysis of that Lion Air accident off the coast of Indonesia. The analysis determined that the Max was likely to crash again.
YouTube Will Police Content for Harassment
Facing long-standing criticism that they had not done enough to protect people from harassment, YouTube executives announced Wednesday that the video service would start policing material that insulted or demeaned others because of their race, gender or sexual orientation. The policy applies to videos and comments directed at anyone, including public officials, private individuals and YouTube creators. Enforcement will roll out over the coming weeks and months, the company said. Thousands of so-called raters eventually hired by YouTube will screen flagged videos for prohibited content. YouTube said it had put together guidelines for weighing the context of the videos and comments to properly identify harassment.
