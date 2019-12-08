Sports stories from The New York Times News Service for Monday, Dec. 9. To reach The New York Times News Service, phone 888-346-9867 or 212-556-1927. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService.
DAY’S EVENTS
FBN-49ERS-SAINTS (New Orleans) — Across the past month, the best team in the NFC has been more of an abstract concept than an unassailable certainty. The contenders relish cannibalizing one another. The distinction shifts week to week. At the Superdome on Sunday, it changed from quarter to quarter, drive to drive, snap to snap. The final play of the 49ers’ 48-46 win against the Saints offered closure to an exhausting, exhilarating game but an altogether temporary rejoinder to a debate that will rage until the conference champion is crowned in six weeks. By Ben Shpigel.
Page 1 refer.
FBN-CHIEFS-PATRIOTS (Foxborough, Mass.) — Last season, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots held off Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in two thrilling matchups, including the AFC championship. The New England (10-2) and Kansas City (8-4) teams that played Sunday afternoon are in far different positions this season, regardless of the standings. Their records cover up fatal flaws: the Patriots’ offensive shortcomings and the Chiefs’ inconsistency. By Bill Pennington.
FBC-PLAYOFF (Undated) — LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma will compete for a national title after their selections Sunday for the College Football Playoff. The season’s semifinalists made official that the playoff would include a trio of undefeated teams for a second consecutive year. And with a host of blue-chip programs damaged by at least two losses each, the committee’s picks also appeared more immune than usual from the bickering that has so often surrounded college football’s postseason. By Alan Blinder.
FBC-FLAG-MOTTO (Undated) — The U.S. Military Academy has stripped a motto from its football team spirit flag because of its connection to hate groups, the academy said Sunday. Since the mid-1990s, the Army Black Knights football team at West Point has been using a flag with a skull and crossbones and “GFBD,” which stands for “God Forgives, Brothers Don’t,” the academy said. The letters were on the upper lip of the skull. “The motto was originally used to emphasize teamwork, loyalty and toughness,” the academy’s public affairs office said in a statement Sunday. By Johnny Diaz.
FEATURES
RUSSIA-DOPING-EXPLAINER (Undated) — There is a little more than seven months left before the 2020 Olympics, and Russia is bracing for yet another potentially severe punishment after yet another accusation of state-sponsored doping malfeasance. On Monday, the executive committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency meets in Lausanne, Switzerland, to decide whether to approve a set of punishments recommended by its compliance group. The most serious of those penalties: a four-year ban from global sports for Russian athletes and teams. By Andrew Keh and Tariq Panja.
FBC-OHIO-STATE (Indianapolis) — The uncertainty for Ohio State going into the Big Ten championship wasn’t about whether the Buckeyes needed to beat Wisconsin to make the College Football Playoff. It was about what they could showcase for the Playoff’s committee as they made a final push for the top seed. The Buckeyes appeared poised to deliver a rout similar to the one they dropped on the Badgers this season. Yet when Ohio State was forced to rally from two touchdowns down to win 34-21, a new question emerged. Even at 13-0, just how equipped is OSU to take on more talented competition — beginning with defending champion Clemson? By Jeff Arnold.
—
For information and repeats call the News Service at (888) 346-9867 or (212) 556-1927.
NEW YORK TIMES PARTNERS:
The New York Times News Service report includes news and features from the Hearst Newspapers, including the Houston Chronicle and the San Francisco Chronicle, and Cox Newspapers.
[Editors: Budgets and advisories are internal documents not for publication or redistribution outside of client news organizations. Unauthorized use of budgets and advisories constitutes a violation of our contract terms. All clients receive all budgets, but only full-service clients receive all stories. Please check your level of service to determine which stories you will receive.]
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.