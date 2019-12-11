Sports stories from The New York Times News Service for Thursday, Dec. 12. To reach The New York Times News Service, phone 888-346-9867 or 212-556-1927. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService.
DAY’S EVENTS
SOC-CUP-QATAR (Undated) — The French authorities have opened a corruption investigation into the circumstances that led to Qatar being awarded the 2022 World Cup. The investigation, which will be led by a judge, follows a three year operation by prosecutors specializing in financial crimes into the decision in December 2010. More than half of the 22 members of FIFA’s executive committee who voted have since been either accused of corruption or prosecuted for it. By Tariq Panja.
FEATURES
BNK-UNDRAFTED-PLAYERS (San Antonio) — Three years ago, as an undrafted shooting guard without a guaranteed contract, Bryn Forbes spent his first season shuttling between the San Antonio Spurs and the G Leauge Austin Spurs in his 2010 Chevrolet Impala. Now that Forbes starts for the Spurs and averages 12.9 points a night, he finds himself reflecting on his unlikely path. Forbes is not alone in this golden age for undrafted players, with Toronto’s Fred VanVleet and Miami’s Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson all surprise NBA contributors. By Scott Cacciola.
Page 1 refer.
BBA-YANKEES-COLE (San Diego) — This is where the New York Yankees finished their greatest season ever, more than two decades ago, when they swept the San Diego Padres in the World Series. By the next opening day, they had acquired Roger Clemens. That is who the Yankees used to be — the bullies of the Bronx. So it is again. Late Tuesday, the Yankees reached a nine-year, $324 million contract with Gerrit Cole. Whether this excites you or enrages you, you have to acknowledge what it means: The championship-or-bust Yankees are back. On Baseball by Tyler Kepner.
Page 1 refer.
BBA-YANKEES-COLE-RECRUITMENT (San Diego) — A courtship that began in 2008 and culminated in a record-breaking nine-year $324 million contract was rekindled Dec. 3 in a suite at the Fashion Island Hotel in Newport, California. The New York Yankees drafted Gerrit Cole out of high school, but could not persuade him to forgo his commitment to UCLA. But now Cole was a free agent and one of the teams he grew up cheering for had made him their offseason priority. The Yankees were prepared, using a former player and an owner to lure Cole to the Bronx. By James Wagner.
BBO-BASEBALLS (San Diego) — A Major League Baseball study showed mild variations in seam height, but the league declared the equipment part of the “charm of the game.” Baseball has no desire to change the materials or adopt a synthetic ball. Keeping a hand-stitched baseball with all-natural materials is a romantic and deeply held principle within the league’s central office. “My personal opinion?” said Morgan Sword, the league’s senior vice president for economics and operations. “It’s the most beautiful piece of sports equipment on earth.” On Baseball by Tyler Kepner.
FBN-NFC-EAST (Undated) — The Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles have limped to 6-7 records. And those are the good teams in the NFC East. Still, someone will have to win it. Test your knowledge of the NFL’s absolute worst division this season. By Victor Mather.
FBN-MATCHUP (Undated) — Thursday games are rarely pretty, but this one could be particularly hard to watch. To start, it’s a comical mismatch of the Baltimore Ravens (11-2), who have been the best team in the NFL this season, against the New York Jets (5-8), a try-hard team that tends to fail. Add in the fact that the game is in Baltimore and you start to see why oddsmakers would make the Ravens an overwhelming favorite. By Benjamin Hoffman.
[Story has a 3 a.m. ET Thursday electronic embargo.]
SOC-CHAMPIONS-LEAGUE (Undated) — For a while, it looked as though the closest thing this season’s Champions League would get to old-fashioned, soul-stirring romance would be the new-build team, plucked out of thin air and deployed as a rolling billboard for an energy drink manufacturer. As Ajax proved last year, a compelling outsider adds a sense of intrigue that can burnish even soccer’s most exclusive competition. Once Ajax had fallen, it seemed the only contender for that role was hardly a welcome one: RB Leipzig. And then Atalanta came along. By Rory Smith.
—
For information and repeats call the News Service at (888) 346-9867 or (212) 556-1927.
NEW YORK TIMES PARTNERS:
The New York Times News Service report includes news and features from the Hearst Newspapers, including the Houston Chronicle and the San Francisco Chronicle, and Cox Newspapers.
[Editors: Budgets and advisories are internal documents not for publication or redistribution outside of client news organizations. Unauthorized use of budgets and advisories constitutes a violation of our contract terms. All clients receive all budgets, but only full-service clients receive all stories. Please check your level of service to determine which stories you will receive.]
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.