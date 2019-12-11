Here are the top culture and entertainment features from The New York Times News Service for Thursday, Dec. 12. To reach The New York Times News Service, phone 888-346-9867 or 212-556-1927. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService. For the latest photos and graphics from The New York Times, go to www.nytlicensing.com.
OSCARS-CONTENDERS (Undated) — Over the past few weeks, a significant number of Oscar bellwethers have begun to ring, culminating in a special form of tinnitus with symptoms that include the persistent thought, “But do the Golden Globes really matter?” It never hurts to be seen winning, and with that in mind, here are some of the contenders who’ve come out of this corridor ahead, as well as a few that are still scrambling to stay in the conversation. The Carpetbagger by Kyle Buchanan.
With: SAG-NOMINATIONS (Undated) — The nomination for outstanding cast in a movie is a major coup for “Parasite,” which will contend for the top award of the Hollywood actors’ guild, SAG-AFTRA, announced Wednesday, despite none of its individual actors being nominated. And although “The Irishman” is a strong awards contender, it’s notable that star Robert De Niro did not receive a best-actor nomination. By Kyle Buchanan.
LINCOLN-CENTER-HALL (New York) — Organists, and those who love the natural, visceral sound of mighty pipe organs, have long lamented that both of New York’s premier concert halls, Carnegie Hall and David Geffen Hall, got rid of their old pipe organs decades ago and went electric. They see the coming renovation of Geffen, the New York Philharmonic’s home at Lincoln Center, as a chance to right a historical wrong, especially at a time when many of the world’s most glamorous new halls have installed mammoth new pipe organs. By Michael Cooper.
JUDGMENT-THEATER-REVIEW (New York) — “Judgment Day,” a 1937 play by Odon von Horvath, opened Tuesday night in the vastness of the 55,000-square-foot Drill Hall of the Park Avenue Armory. Horvath’s brand of social critique and political allegory — now enjoying a revival in Europe — gets a rare and physically overwhelming staging in Richard Jones’ production. Review by Jesse Green.
GOAT-BOOK-REVIEW (Undated) — “The Story of a Goat” is the newly translated novel by Perumal Murugan, his first work since he famously committed literary suicide in 2015 with “One Part Woman,” which depicted an ancient temple ritual that permitted childless women to sleep with strangers in the hope of getting pregnant. “The Story of a Goat” examines caste, surveillance and abuse — folded into the biography of an unhappy little animal. Books of The Times by Parul Sehgal.
ODE-DANCE-REVIEW (New York) — An obvious option to make a dance about gun violence: bodies on the ground. And sure enough, those appear in Jamar Roberts’ “Ode,” which had its premiere at Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at City Center on Tuesday. “Ode” isn’t obvious, though. It’s delicate, daring and heartbreaking. Review by Brian Seibert.
MUSIC-JAZZ-DECADE (Undated) — A decade ago, musicians were still working to outrun the ideology of Neo-Classicism. Today, the two other definitions of jazz — the domain of no-holds-barred experimentalism, and an ever-evolving form of black music — have the edge. Planted in tradition, buzzing with activity and contingency, it cannot help but grow. By Giovanni Russonello.
