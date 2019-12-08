Here are The New York Times News Service graphics scheduled for AMs of Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. They are available to all NYT graphic clients via https://nytlicensing.com/ and on Newscom.

Nonsubscribers may make individual graphics purchases or get additional information by calling the NYT Photo/Graphics desk at 212-556-4204 or 888-603-1036 between noon and 10 p.m. ET.

INTERNATIONAL

With story BC-AUSTRALIA-WATER-NYT As a crippling drought and mismanagement have left more than a dozen Australian towns and villages without a reliable source of water, the country is beginning to confront a question that strikes at its very identity: Is life in Australia’s vast interior compatible with the age of climate change? — Map — 2.2 x 2.4

NATIONAL

There are no graphics with this section.

FINANCIAL

There are no graphics with this section.

SPECIAL SECTIONS

STANDALONE — BESTSELLERS ADV15 - **EDS: GRAPHICS MOVED IN ADVANCE AND NOT FOR USE - ONLINE OR IN PRINT - BEFORE DEC. 15, 2019.** Bestseller Weekly charts (Indesign files are sent in one folder): BESTSELLERS COMBO ADV15, BESTSELLERS HARD ADV15, BESTSELLERS KIDS ADV15

Sales information:

To purchase New York Times photos/graphics, please visit https://nytlicensing.com/contact/ for a listing of your local New York Times News Service/Syndicate sales representatives.

c.2019 The New York Times Company

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.