NEW YORK TIMES stories for Page 1, Thursday, Dec. 12. To reach The New York Times News Service, phone 888-346-9867 or 212-556-1927. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService.
TOP
Lede story:
SENATE-FBI (Washington) — The Justice Department’s inspector general, Michael Horowitz, on Wednesday painted a bleak portrait of the FBI as a dysfunctional agency that severely mishandled wiretap applications in the Russia investigation but said at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that he had no evidence that the mistakes were intentional or undertaken out of political bias. Democrats emphasized that Horowitz had debunked President Donald Trump’s conspiracy accusations, but the inspector general said his report was no exoneration. By Charlie Savage and Adam Goldman.
With photos XNYT13-16, 35, 36, 45-47, 72, 96-99, 118, 123, 127, 131, 138, 139.
[Versions moved in the “w” news file. A writethru will move by 9 p.m. ET.]
Off-lede:
FBI-SURVEILLANCE-ASSESS (Washington) — At more than 400 pages, the long-awaited inspector general report about the FBI’s Russia investigation amounted to the most searching look ever at the government’s secretive system for carrying out national-security surveillance on U.S. soil. And what the report showed — a staggeringly dysfunctional and error-ridden process — was not pretty. News Analysis by Charlie Savage.
With photo XNYT70.
[Versions moved in the “w” news file. If merited, a writethru will move by 9 p.m. ET.]
Top left display:
MYANMAR-GENOCIDE-GAMBIA (The Hague, Netherlands) — A day after Aung San Suu Kyi listened impassively to searing testimony about the horrors inflicted upon the Rohingya Muslims of Myanmar, she took the podium Wednesday at the United Nations’ highest court to defend her homeland against accusations of genocide, arguing that there had been no orchestrated campaign of persecution. Suu Kyi, at the International Court of Justice, insisted that what foreign observers have called an organized, yearslong campaign of atrocities against the Rohingya has been exaggerated and misconstrued, whether out of malice or just ignorance. By Marlise Simons and Hannah Beech.
With photo XNYT4.
[Versions moved in the “i” news file.]
FOLD
Center display:
NJ-SHOOTING (Jersey City, N.J.) — On Wednesday, investigators continued to piece together the reasons for a gunbattle in Jersey City, New Jersey, the day before that left six people dead, including one police officer. The rampage, in which one of the assailants appeared to have a connection to the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, infused fear in the Jewish community in Jersey City and beyond. By James Barron.
With photos XNYT1-3, 6, 30, 72, 102, 103.
[Versions moved in the “a” news file. A writethru will move by 9 p.m. ET.]
BOTTOM
Right:
TRUMP-EDUC-JUDAISM (Washington) — An executive order signed Wednesday that extends civil rights protection to Jews is likely to strengthen the hand of President Donald Trump’s Education Department, where its civil rights chief has been investigating some of the nation’s most elite universities for anti-Jewish bias. The order opened the door on a case-by-case basis to essentially defining Judaism as a race or national origin, not just a religion, and also expanding the definition of anti-Semitism to include some anti-Israel sentiments. By Erica L. Green.
With photos XNYT74-76.
[Story moved in the “a” news file.]
Left:
WEINSTEIN-SETTLEMENT (Undated) — Harvey Weinstein and the board of his bankrupt film studio have reached a tentative $25 million settlement agreement with dozens of his alleged sexual misconduct victims, a deal that would not require the Hollywood producer to admit wrongdoing or pay anything to his accusers himself, according to lawyers involved in the negotiations. More than 30 actresses and former Weinstein employees, who in lawsuits have accused Weinstein of offenses ranging from sexual harassment to rape, would share in the payout — along with potential claimants who could join in coming months. By Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor.
With photo.
[Versions moved in the “a” news file.]
—
INSIDE STORIES PROMOTED ON PAGE 1
MILITARY-MEDICAL-MALPRACTICE (Virginia Beach, Va.) — A provision to the Feres doctrine that would allow troops to file claims against the military over one kind of negligence — medical malpractice — has been added to this year’s National Defense Authorization Act, the giant bill that funds the military. The doctrine, regarded as must-pass legislation, is named for Lt. Rudolph Feres, a heroic paratrooper who made it through some of the toughest fighting of World War II, only to be killed in a stateside barracks fire. By Dave Philipps.
With photos XNYT32-34, 124.
[Story moved in the “a” news file.]
U.S.-FOREIGNERS-MILITARY (Undated) — The training programs that bring thousands of foreign military forces to the United States each year are designed to project American values around the world, but they have at times produced troubling aftermaths: soldiers who used their new skills to overthrow governments, commit atrocities or crush democratic uprisings. By Mike Baker, Frances Robles and Patricia Mazzei.
[Scheduled to move by 9 p.m. ET in the “i” news file.]
INDIA-CITIZENSHIP (New Delhi) — The upper house of the Indian Parliament passed a contentious citizenship bill on Wednesday, bringing a religiously polarizing measure one step closer to law as new protests erupted across the country. The measure, called the Citizenship Amendment Bill, uses religion as a criterion for determining whether illegal migrants in India can be fast-tracked for citizenship. The bill favors members of all of South Asia’s major religions except Islam, and leaders of India’s 200-million-strong Muslim community have called it blatant discrimination. By Jeffrey Gettleman and Suhasini Raj.
[Story moved in the “i” news file.]
BREXIT-MOOD (Undated) — Britain feels anxious, traditional loyalties cracking, on the cusp of a transition to the unknown. As they trudge to the polls once again, the British are exhausted. Andrew Testa, a New York Times photographer, summarized the mood he found as precisely as his eye captured the country. “It’s all about the referendum,” he said. “People say, ‘We voted, so it has to happen, no matter the consequences.’” By Steven Erlanger.
With photos.
[Scheduled to move after 10 p.m. ET in the “i” news file.]
ISRAEL-ELECTION (Jerusalem) — Having failed to form a government after two elections, Israel barreled toward a record third Wednesday, extending the political deadlock that has paralyzed the country for nearly a year and assuring at least three more months of bitter campaigning and government dysfunction. The Parliament had until midnight Wednesday to form a majority government. But the hour passed with the two leading candidates for prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, the current leader, and Benny Gantz, the former army chief, unable to negotiate a power-sharing agreement. By David M. Halbfinger and Isabel Kershner.
With photos XNYT7, 8.
[Versions moved in the “i” news file.]
BANKING-RACE (Undated) — This year, researchers for the National Bureau of Economic Research found that black mortgage borrowers were charged higher interest rates than white borrowers and were denied mortgages that would have been approved for white applicants. Banks insist that any lingering side effects simply reflect stubborn socioeconomic imbalances in society as a whole, not racial bias among their employees. What recently transpired inside a cluster of JPMorgan branches in the Phoenix area suggests that is not true. By Emily Flitter.
With photos XNYT37-43.
[Story moved in the “f” news file.]
NATURAL-GAS-GLUT (Houston) — A glut of cheap natural gas is wreaking havoc on the energy industry, and companies are shutting down drilling rigs, filing for bankruptcy protection and slashing the value of shale fields they had acquired in recent years. By Clifford Krauss.
With photo XNYT147.
[Story moved in the “f” news file.]
NY-POLICE-EXTREMISM (New York) — For almost two decades, the intelligence bureau of the New York Police Department has built a security apparatus designed to track international terror groups like the Islamic State. Now, the department is aiming those resources at a different target: far-right and extremist hate groups. The new unit will be primarily dedicated to investigating terror threats from far-right and neo-Nazi organizations, including groups like the Atomwaffen Division and The Proud Boys. By Ali Watkins.
With photo XNYT126.
[Story moved in the “a” news file.]
ODE-DANCE-REVIEW (New York) — An obvious option to make a dance about gun violence: bodies on the ground. And sure enough, those appear in Jamar Roberts’ “Ode,” which had its premiere at Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at City Center on Tuesday. “Ode” isn’t obvious, though. It’s delicate, daring and heartbreaking. Review by Brian Seibert.
With photos XNYT132, 133.
[Scheduled to move by 9 p.m. ET in the “e” news file.]
OSCARS-CONTENDERS (Undated) — Over the past few weeks, a significant number of Oscar bellwethers have begun to ring, culminating in a special form of tinnitus with symptoms that include the persistent thought, “But do the Golden Globes really matter?” It never hurts to be seen winning, and with that in mind, here are some of the contenders who’ve come out of this corridor ahead, as well as a few that are still scrambling to stay in the conversation. The Carpetbagger by Kyle Buchanan.
[Story moved in the “e” news file.]
BBA-YANKEES-COLE (San Diego) — This is where the New York Yankees finished their greatest season ever, more than two decades ago, when they swept the San Diego Padres in the World Series. By the next opening day, they had acquired Roger Clemens. That is who the Yankees used to be — the bullies of the Bronx. So it is again. Late Tuesday, the Yankees reached a nine-year, $324 million contract with Gerrit Cole. Whether this excites you or enrages you, you have to acknowledge what it means: The championship-or-bust Yankees are back. On Baseball by Tyler Kepner.
With photo.
[Story moved in the “s” news file.]
BKN-UNDRAFTED-PLAYERS (San Antonio) — Three years ago, as an undrafted shooting guard without a guaranteed contract, Bryn Forbes spent his first season shuttling between the San Antonio Spurs and the G Leauge Austin Spurs in his 2010 Chevrolet Impala. Now that Forbes starts for the Spurs and averages 12.9 points a night, he finds himself reflecting on his unlikely path. Forbes is not alone in this golden age for undrafted players, with Toronto’s Fred VanVleet and Miami’s Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson all surprise NBA contributors. By Scott Cacciola.
[Story moved in the “s” news file.]
—
[Editors: Budgets and advisories are internal documents not for publication or redistribution outside of client news organizations. Unauthorized use of budgets and advisories constitutes a violation of our contract terms. All clients receive all budgets, but only full-service clients receive all stories. Please check your level of service to determine which stories you will receive.]
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.