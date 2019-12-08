NEW YORK TIMES stories for Page 1, Monday, Dec. 9. To reach The New York Times News Service, phone 888-346-9867 or 212-556-1927. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService.
TRUMP-WTO (Washington) — The United States has spent two years chipping away at the World Trade Organization, criticizing it as unfair, starving it of personnel and disregarding its authority, as President Donald Trump seeks to upend the global trade system. This week, the Trump administration is expected to go one step further and effectively destroy the organization’s system for enforcing its rules — even as Trump’s widening trade war has thrown global commerce into disarray and another tariff increase against China is due next weekend that could send markets reeling. By Ana Swanson.
Off-lede:
TRUMP-BARR (Washington) — Attorney General William Barr has eagerly embraced the most divisive and disputed aspects of President Donald Trump’s agenda, much to the delight of the Republican Party’s hard-line conservatives, who see him as an indispensable ally in their fight to push the country further to the right on issues like religion, immigration and policing. Barr has wielded a maximalist view of executive power and adopted a blithely antagonistic, no-apologies style that set him apart from his predecessors. By Jeremy W. Peters and Katie Benner.
— HONG-KONG-PROTESTS (Hong Kong) — Hundreds of thousands of protesters, basking in a recent election victory by Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp, poured onto the city’s streets on Sunday in one of the largest marches in weeks to pressure the government to meet demands for greater civil liberties. The huge turnout was a reminder to China’s leader, Xi Jinping, that the monthslong campaign against his authoritarian policies still had broad support in Hong Kong. By Javier C. Hernández and Elaine Yu.
TRUMP-GIULIANI (Undated) — In his five decades as a public figure, Rudy Giuliani has never been more prominent in national affairs. Step by step, he has escorted President Donald Trump to the brink of impeachment. Giuliani himself is now under criminal investigation by federal prosecutors. The separate troubles he has gotten his client and himself into are products of the uniquely powerful position he has fashioned, a hybrid of unpaid personal counsel to the president and for-profit peddler of access and advice. By Jim Dwyer, Jo Becker, Kenneth P. Vogel, Maggie Haberman and Sarah Maslin Nir.
JAPAN-UNIVERSITY-WOMEN (Tokyo) — For nearly two decades, enrollment of women at the University of Tokyo has hovered around 20%, an imparity that extends across many top colleges. The dearth of women is a byproduct of deep-seated gender inequality in Japan, where women are still not expected to achieve as much as men and sometimes hold themselves back from educational opportunities. By Motoko Rich.
OBIT-SPINNEY (Undated) — Sometimes he stood 8 feet 2 inches tall. Sometimes he lived in a garbage can. He often cited numbers and letters of the alphabet, and for nearly a half century on “Sesame Street” he was Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch, opening magic doors for children on the secrets of growing up and the gentle arts of friendship. Caroll Spinney, a comfortably anonymous whole-body puppeteer, died on Sunday at his home in Woodstock, Connecticut. He was 85. By Robert D. McFadden.
FLA-GUNMAN (Undated) — The investigation into last week’s fatal shooting at a Navy training center in Florida was officially characterized as a terrorism inquiry Sunday as new details emerged about the Saudi Air Force aviator trainee who opened fire in the classroom building where he was a visiting student. As the FBI continues to conduct interviews with everyone at the Pensacola Naval Air Station who may have had contact with the gunman, identified as 2nd Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani, there is new evidence that the Saudi trainee filed a formal complaint earlier this year against one of his instructors, whom he accused of “infuriating” him in class by tagging him with a derogatory nickname. By Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs.
AUSTRALIA-WATER (Euchareena, Australia) — As a crippling drought and mismanagement have left more than a dozen Australian towns and villages without a reliable source of water, the country is beginning to confront a question that strikes at its very identity: Is life in Australia’s vast interior compatible with the age of climate change? In the outback, rivers and lakes are disappearing, amplifying fears that wide swaths of rural territory may eventually have to be abandoned. By Livia Albeck-Ripka.
NKOREA-MISSILE-TEST (Seoul, South Korea) — North Korea said on Sunday that it had conducted a “very important test” at its missile-engine test and satellite-launch site, another sign of the country’s escalating pressure on the United States to make further concessions before a Dec. 31 deadline set by its leader, Kim Jong Un. Analysts said North Korea had most likely tested a new type of engine for long-range ballistic missiles. By Choe Sang-Hun.
INNOVATION-JOBS (Undated) — There are about a dozen industries at the frontier of innovation. They include software and pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and data processing. A new report details where jobs in these industries are concentrated and the effect on America’s deepening economic inequality. Byline to come.
BIG-TECH-CONGRESS (Washington) — Tech companies are under various antitrust investigations, including by the Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general. Those inquiries could lead to lawsuits against the companies to enforce existing laws. But Rep. David Cicilline has a more ambitious goal — one that may be the greater threat, in the long run, to Big Tech’s practices and profits. He’s trying to build evidence, and a bipartisan consensus, for changing the laws themselves. By Steve Lohr.
FBN-49ERS-SAINTS (New Orleans) — Across the past month, the best team in the NFC has been more of an abstract concept than an unassailable certainty. The contenders relish cannibalizing one another. The distinction shifts week to week. At the Superdome on Sunday, it changed from quarter to quarter, drive to drive, snap to snap. The final play of the 49ers’ 48-46 win against the Saints offered closure to an exhausting, exhilarating game but an altogether temporary rejoinder to a debate that will rage until the conference champion is crowned in six weeks. By Ben Shpigel.
BASEL-BANANA-NOTORIETY (Undated) — Art may be long, and life short, but the existence of a hand fruit is most ephemeral of all. This past week at Art Basel Miami Beach, the art world’s premier Champagne-steeped swap meet, no work drew more grins, guffaws and selfies than a new sculpture by semiretired Italian trickster Maurizio Cattelan: a banana duct-taped to the wall, its peel already speckled with brown spots. Critic’s Notebook by Jason Farago.
HARRIS-2020 (Washington) — Sen. Kamala Harris’ decision to exit the presidential race before the first round of voting has sparked an emotional reckoning, as the small sorority of prominent elected black female officials, strategists and candidates find themselves grappling with how Harris fell from a top contender to near the bottom of the pack, why she failed to attract black supporters and what it will take for one of them to not only run but also win the White House. By Lisa Lerer and Jennifer Medina.
FILM-IRISHMAN-COSTUMES (Undated) — The women of “The Irishman,” Martin Scorsese’s somewhat true story of the mob hit man and Teamster, initially look sparkly and refreshing, an oasis in a desert of suit jackets. But their bloom and innocence are a mirage, these aging Barbie dolls in polyester pantsuits, dutifully getting rid of their husbands’ bloodstained shirts. By Rachel Lee Harris.
OBIT-JUICE-WRLD (Undated) — Juice WRLD, one of a crop of sweet-voiced singing rappers who emerged from the streaming platform SoundCloud in recent years, died on Sunday, authorities said. He was 21. The rapper’s sharp, catchy songs — which were often freestyled in only a few takes — combined the melodic hip-hop instincts of Lil Yachty, Post Malone and XXXTentacion with the heavy-hearted angst and nasal hooks of emo and pop-punk bands like Fall Out Boy and Panic! at the Disco. By Joe Coscarelli and Sandra E. Garcia.
BIG-SLEEPOUT (Undated) — A gathering on Saturday, called the World’s Big Sleep Out, was organized by Josh Littlejohn, the owner of a chain of Scottish sandwich shops and an advocate for providing jobs, shelter and housing for people who need them. Thousands of people agreed to sleep outside overnight in at least 50 cities, including New York, London and New Delhi, to raise awareness of the problem of homelessness and the need for money to fight it. By Andrea Salcedo and Nikita Stewart.
