Here are the 20 top feature stories from The New York Times News Service for the week ending on Sunday, Dec. 8. This list is designed to help editors find stories that have already moved and can be used the next week. To reach The New York Times News Service, phone 888-346-9867 or 212-556-1927. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService. Clients can receive all New York Times News Service budgets via email. Contact krueger@nytimes.com to be added to this list. For the latest photos and graphics from The New York Times, go to www.nytlicensing.com.
PARALYMPIAN-EUTHANASIA (Diest, Belgium) — Eleven years ago, Marieke Vervoort obtained the paperwork required to undergo doctor-assisted euthanasia. Since her teenage years she had been battling a degenerative muscle disease. Under Belgian law, she was free to end her life anytime she chose. But instead, she reached uncharted heights in her career as a wheelchair sprinter. But she still had that paperwork. And now, Vervoort had invited her loved ones to her home for the most heart-wrenching of reasons: In three days, she had an appointment to die. By Andrew Keh and Lynsey Addario.
With photos.
BBO-COMMISSIONER-ACCIDENT (Undated) — Fay Vincent, a former commissioner of Major League Baseball, writes of the blue mood that envelops him when the anniversary of his paralyzing accident approaches, and the lessons wrought from it. Essay by Fay Vincent.
With photo.
SINGAPORE-AIRPORT-VACATION (Undated) — While an airport is typically a swinging door between where you’ve been and where you’re going, Singapore’s Changi is the rare airport that invites you to stay. Indeed, it’s so inviting that while planning a trip to Southeast Asia, I suggested to my husband that rather than just transit at Changi, we stay overnight. The plan was to spend 27 hours taking advantage of its dazzling attractions. By Stephanie Rosenbloom.
With photos.
STANDUP-COMEDY-NEWCOMER (New York) — Unlike the main character in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” I had never done stand-up and had no desire to. But I found myself with a surfeit of material: moving to an affordable but remote neighborhood in Brooklyn; dating men who swallowed Viagra in front of me; getting the HPV vaccine three months before the age cutoff of 46. Last month I went to my first open mic. By Amy Sohn.
With photo.
AUSTRALIA-WHISKEY (Undated) — Home to more than 40 whiskey distilleries, Australia is largely unknown as a whiskey-producing nation. Most of its distilleries are small, and almost all of their output is consumed domestically. That’s beginning to change. And as it does, the country’s distillers are looking around and asking: Who are we? Their search for an answer is among the most exciting stories in whiskey right now. By Clay Risen.
With photos.
AUTHOR-FRANKEL-Q&A (Undated) — Adam Frankel was part of Barack Obama’s speechwriting team from the beginning of Obama’s presidential campaign through his first term in the White House. But Frankel’s memoir is about something far more personal than his career. “The Survivors” begins with the story of Frankel’s maternal grandparents, Holocaust survivors who ended up living in Connecticut after the war. By John Williams.
ITALY-PASTA-CRACKDOWN (Bari, Italy) — The grandmothers set up shop early. Out of ground-floor kitchens that opened directly onto the street, they came out singing old songs, sweeping the stone floor and scattering their homemade orecchiette, the city’s renowned ear-shaped pasta, on the mesh screens of wooden trays. But local officials suspect that the pasta street, in the historical part of town known as Old Bari, is the scene of a crime that has prompted the orecchiette crackdown scare of 2019. Dispatch by Jason Horowitz.
With photo.
NEW-ZEALAND-RECKONING (Hamilton, New Zealand) — An 80-year-old Maori man walked up to a statue of a colonial-era British naval commander one winter morning in 2018, a can of paint and a claw hammer in his hands. “The red paint was to change the way he looked, and the hammer was to break his nose,” said Taitimu Maipi. Maipi’s small act of vandalism in the city of Hamilton, New Zealand, was intended to be a reminder of the pain that white settlers inflicted on the indigenous Maori people. It ended up forcing a national reckoning over historical memory and cultural identity. By Jamie Tarabay.
With photos.
CALIF-TEA-CEREMONIES (Los Angeles) — A reasonable question one who has never attended a tea ceremony might have in advance of attending their very first tea ceremony is: What happens at a tea ceremony? But when I spoke on the phone with Baelyn Elspeth a week before she hosted a carefully planned “tea sit” in Topanga Canyon, she was cagey, and would only tell me that it would “feel formal.” Elspeth is a 37-year-old former model, actress and dancer who now makes her living serving tea worldwide and “holding ceremonial space” for women. By Emma Carmichael.
With photo.
AUSCHWITZ-SURVIVORS-REUNION (Undated) — The first time he spoke to her, in 1943, by the Auschwitz crematory, David Wisnia realized that Helen Spitzer was no regular inmate. Zippi, as she was known, was clean, always neat. They became lovers, meeting in their nook at a prescribed time about once a month. For a few months, they managed to be each other’s escape. They knew they would be separated, but they had a plan, after the fighting was done, to reunite. It took them 72 years. By Keren Blankfeld.
With photos.
LONDON-SPARSE-SPRUCE (London) — For some people, Christmas is all about carols, presents, Santa Claus and his reindeer. Not for Trevor Smith, for whom the highlight of the festive season is a tall, woody perennial fir that is dispatched every year from Norway to Britain: the Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square. This year, however, the tree is not a sight for sore eyes. By Iliana Magra.
OPEN-SOURCE-JOURNALISM (London) — Leaked documents and interviews with whistleblowing sources will always be a part of investigative journalism. But thanks to the rise of digital technology, and the easy availability of data that has gone with it, reporters have more ways to get stories than ever before. The practice of piecing together a story from available data, known as open source journalism, is a more elaborate version of what a nonjournalist does with the help of an internet search engine. But it is carried out with more skill and with an eye on a larger truth. By Marc Tracy.
With photos.
PARIS-ITALIAN-FOOD (Undated) — Arrondissement by arrondissement, the Italians are winning over the world’s proudest and most celebrated gastronomic capital, charming Parisians with Mediterranean humor and rolled R’s as they open some of the city’s coolest new fine-food shops, concept pizzerias, restaurants and cocktail bars. By Seth Sherwood.
With photo.
BREXIT-DIVIDE (Shirebrook, England) — Shirebrook was the third stop of a 900-mile journey I made through Britain last month. I was trying to make sense of a splintered country in the run-up to the Dec. 12 general election. Everywhere I went, it felt as if the country were coming unbound. For all sorts of reasons, all sorts of people — Leavers and Remainers; blue- and white-collar; Jews and Muslims; English, Northern Irish, Scottish and Welsh — felt alienated and unmoored. By Patrick Kingsley.
With photo.
OPIOIDS-TOLL (Undated) — In the first decade of the 21st century, Scioto County would become ground zero in Ohio’s fight against opioids. It would lead the state with its rates of fatal drug overdoses, drug-related incarcerations and babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome. To understand both the scope and the devastating consequences of what is now a public health crisis, we talked to dozens of members of the Minford High School Class of 2000. In all of the interviews, one thing was clear: Opioids have spared relatively no one in Scioto County; everyone appears to know someone whose life has been affected by the drug. By Dan Levin.
With photos.
SUSTAINABLE-COCKTAILS (Undated) — Food scraps are ingredients for Iain Griffiths’ upcycled craft cocktail company, which he started with his wife and business partner, Kelsey Ramage. Together, they travel the world making drinks out of leftover items. Their aim: creating a more sustainable bar scene. By Rina Raphael.
With photos.
THRIVING-MAGAZINE (London) — To be a magazine reader these days is to lament — unless you are reading The World of Interiors, published since 1982 by Condé Nast Britain but widely available on American newsstands, where it sells for $9.99 per issue. The World of Interiors is essentially a decorating magazine, but this is like saying Vogue concerns itself with sewing. The magazine’s readership is small, with a circulation of 55,000, but influential, beloved by those in the creative and visual arts especially. By Steven Kurutz.
With photos.
SCI-UNDERWATER-VOLCANO (Undated) — The Axial Seamount sits 300 miles off the coast of Oregon. Scientists aboard the 235-foot research vessel Marcus G. Langseth spent 33 days in July and August hoping to create 3D maps of the magmatic ponds and pathways in an individual, active submarine volcano for the very first time. The expedition was perilous — and preliminary. By Robin George Andrews.
With photos.
FRANCE-MISERABLES-LY (Paris) — Before becoming a professional filmmaker, Ladj Ly was the child with the video camera in his pocket, filming rough police “interventions,” partly to protect others and often suffering the consequences. Now his wrenching film “Les Misérables” is up for an Oscar. The Saturday Profile by Adam Nossiter.
With photo.
NY-REAL-ESTATE-PIONEER (New York) — Anthony Jansen van Salee, better known as “Anthony the Turk,” was one of the most colorful characters in New Amsterdam, the Dutch colony that later became New York City. Anthony — considered the first known person of Muslim descent to settle in America — secured a grant of nearly 200 acres of farmland near the wilds of Coney Island. And one afternoon last month, the recently rediscovered deed for the mother of all Brooklyn real-estate scores came home. By Jennifer Schuessler.
With photos.
—
QUESTIONS OR RERUNS: 888-346-9867 or 212-556-1927
Email: newsservice@nytimes.com
PHOTOS AND GRAPHICS:
The Photo-Graphics editor is Sergio Florez
Phone: 212-556-1658
Email: florez@nytimes.com
TECHNICAL PROBLEMS:
Jack Fischer
Phone: 212-556-5117
Email: newsservice@nytimes.com
NEW YORK TIMES PARTNERS:
Please note that The New York Times News Service report includes news and features from the Hearst Newspapers, including the Houston Chronicle and the San Francisco Chronicle, and Cox Newspapers.
[Editors: Budgets and advisories are internal documents not for publication or redistribution outside of client news organizations. Unauthorized use of budgets and advisories constitutes a violation of our contract terms. All clients receive all budgets, but only full-service clients receive all stories. Please check your level of service to determine which stories you will receive.]
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.