JAILED-JOURNALISTS (moved Dec. 10)
A New York Times News Service article about incarcerated journalists in China misstated the time period in which the Committee to Protect Journalists helped win the early release of 80 imprisoned journalists worldwide. It was over the last year, not since the group’s founding in 1981.
SCI-INTERSTELLAR-COMET (moved Dec. 9)
A New York Times News Service article about comet 2I Borisov described incorrectly the Las Cumbres Observatory in California. It consists of a worldwide network of small robotic optical telescopes. It does not include radio antennas.
—
The Times welcomes comments and suggestions, or complaints, about errors that may warrant correction. Messages about news coverage should be emailed to nytnews@nytimes.com or left toll-free at 1-888-NYT-NEWS (1-888-698-6397). Comments on editorials may be emailed to letters@nytimes.com or faxed to 212-556-3622.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.