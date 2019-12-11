(Circuits)
Technology stories from The New York Times News Service for Thursday, Dec. 12. To reach The New York Times News Service, phone 888-346-9867 or 212-556-1927. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService.
TECH-FIX (Undated) — Apple’s AirPods are getting smarter — and costlier. Compared with other high-end headphones, the AirPods aren’t the best at canceling noise. Yet they are competent and a good overall value, and so far, no one can beat the convenience of their compact design. By Brian X. Chen.
TECH-FAVORITES (Undated) — How do New York Times journalists use technology in their jobs and in their personal lives? Taylor Lorenz, an internet culture reporter, spends a lot of time on social media — Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, a lot of Telegram groups and Discord servers. And she always starts with an interesting user behavior, or trend, or meme.
EDUC-SCREENS (Undated) — Many educators are changing their mind about whether smartphones, tablets and laptops divert students’ attention in the classroom. Professors and education professionals are discovering that rather than distract, strategically applied devices increase engagement with students, especially those with learning disabilities, who are on the autism spectrum and for whom English is a second language. By Michael T. Luongo.
YOUTUBE-HARASSMENT (San Francisco) — Facing long-standing criticism that they had not done enough to protect people from harassment, YouTube executives announced Wednesday that the video service would start policing material that insulted or demeaned others because of their race, gender or sexual orientation. The policy applies to videos and comments directed at anyone, including public officials, private individuals and YouTube creators. By Daisuke Wakabayashi.
SPOTIFY-HACKS (Undated) — Accounts get compromised. It’s the way of things. These digital incursions can be unsettling (when not outright upsetting), but they’re often impersonal. Usually, one doesn’t think about one’s hacker too often. That seems to be less true when it comes to music. When a Spotify account gets hacked, the hackee is able to see the music the hacker has chosen (either on the hacker’s device, or sometimes, presumably by accident, on the hackee’s). A portrait of the hacker often emerges. By Jonah Engel Bromwich.
CHILD-ABUSE-IMAGERY (Undated) — Legislation was introduced Tuesday that would hold tech companies more responsible for an explosion in online child sexual abuse material and give law enforcement agencies more opportunity to gather evidence of crimes. By Michael H. Keller.
THAILAND-E-WASTE (Koh Khanun, Thailand) — Recycling electronic gear is dirty and dangerous work — extracting tiny quantities of precious metals like gold, silver and copper from castoff phones, computers and televisions. For years, China took in much of the world’s electronic refuse. Then in 2018, Beijing closed its borders to foreign e-waste. Thailand and other countries in Southeast Asia — with their lax enforcement of environmental laws, easily exploited labor force and cozy nexus between business and government — saw an opportunity. By Hannah Beech and Ryn Jirenuwat.
