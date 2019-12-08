MONDAY AMs
Here are the top business stories from The New York Times for Monday, Dec. 9. They are scheduled to move by 9 p.m. ET unless otherwise noted. To reach The New York Times News Service, phone 888-346-9867 or 212-556-1927. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService. For information on NYT photos and graphics, call 888-603-1036 or 212-556-4204.
ON THE BUSINESS COVER
INNOVATION-JOBS (Undated) — There are about a dozen industries at the frontier of innovation. They include software and pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and data processing. A new report details where jobs in these industries are concentrated and the effect on America’s deepening economic inequality. Byline to come.
FEMINIST-MEDIA (Undated) — In the aughts and the earlier part of this decade, online feminist publications sprang to life, covering everything from paid leave to the Kardashians in a conversational voice that was sometimes rude, sometimes funny and never didactic. Now many of those sites are dead or dying. Feminist media has been especially hard hit by the financial turbulence in the news industry. By Emma Goldberg.
BIG-TECH-CONGRESS (Washington) — Tech companies are under various antitrust investigations, including by the Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general. Those inquiries could lead to lawsuits against the companies to enforce existing laws. But Rep. David Cicilline has a more ambitious goal — one that may be the greater threat, in the long run, to Big Tech’s practices and profits. He’s trying to build evidence, and a bipartisan consensus, for changing the laws themselves. By Steve Lohr.
ADDITIONAL BUSINESS STORIES
TRUMP-WTO (Washington) — The United States has spent two years chipping away at the World Trade Organization, criticizing it as unfair, starving it of personnel and disregarding its authority, as President Donald Trump seeks to upend the global trade system. This week, the Trump administration is expected to go one step further and effectively destroy the organization’s system for enforcing its rules — even as Trump’s widening trade war has thrown global commerce into disarray and another tariff increase against China is due next weekend that could send markets reeling. By Ana Swanson.
QUIBI-VIDEO-APP (Los Angeles) — Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, founders of Quibi, a short-form video app scheduled for an April 6 debut, are trying to create a platform for the smartphone age. To entice subscribers, they have ordered big-budget shows from known quantities like Kevin Hart and Steven Spielberg — but they have turned to social media stars for the kind of casual, low-commitment programming that could make Quibi a daily habit. By Nicole Sperling.
OBIT-GOODFRIEND (Undated) — Marvin Goodfriend, a leading conservative monetary economist and former nominee to the Federal Reserve Board, died Thursday at his home in Pittsburgh. He was 69. An expert on central banking and monetary economics who had often been critical of the Fed’s actions since the 2008 financial crisis, Goodfriend was nominated to the Fed’s Board of Governors by President Donald Trump in November 2017. The full Senate did not confirm him and his nomination lapsed. By Jeanna Smialek.
CONGRESS-MEDICAL-BILLS (Undated) — Turns out, even as the impeachment debate blazes, Democrats and Republicans can agree on one thing: They don’t like surprise medical bills. Leaders of key Senate and House committees have reached a consensus on how to eliminate them, increasing the chance that legislation on the issue will pass Congress this year. The Upshot by Margot Sanger-Katz.
BOX-OFFICE (Undated) — The Disney animated musical “Frozen 2” again dominated domestic theaters this weekend, leading the box office for the third weekend in a row. “Frozen 2” sold an estimated $34.7 million in tickets Friday through Sunday, bringing its total domestic sales to about $337.6 million. “Frozen 2” brought in an additional $90.2 million internationally this weekend, according to the studio, for cumulative global sales of about $919.7 million. By Gabe Cohn.
NJ-BOOKSTORE (Montclair, N.J.) — Montclair Book Center is 35 years old, going on eternity. A ramshackle throwback to a funkier, more literary time, the store is three floors and 9,000 square feet of nooks, alcoves and cul de sacs. By Dana Jennings.
BRITAIN-YOUTH-VOTE (Southampton, England) — Brexit, generally supported by older generations, is seen by many young people as a threat to their ability to travel, study and work abroad, and it continues to be one of the most important issues for young voters. As Britain prepares for its most pivotal election in decades, Labour is targeting cities with high youth populations, hoping that they will offset losses in traditional Labour strongholds in the north that support Brexit by healthy margins. By Ceylan Yeginsu.
UKRAINE-IMF (Kyiv, Ukraine) — The International Monetary Fund has agreed to lend $5.5 billion to Ukraine, a move viewed as a stamp of approval for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s anti-corruption and economic policies. An agreement with the fund, in Ukraine and elsewhere, is seen as important to wooing foreign investment. But for the Kyiv government, the deal brings another benefit in that it could help dispel talk of widespread Ukrainian corruption, which is an underlying issue in the impeachment proceedings in the U.S. Congress. By Andrew E. Kramer.
