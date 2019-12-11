THURSDAY AMs
Here are the top business stories from The New York Times for Thursday, Dec. 12. They are scheduled to move by 9 p.m. ET unless otherwise noted. To reach The New York Times News Service, phone 888-346-9867 or 212-556-1927. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService. For information on NYT photos and graphics, call 888-603-1036 or 212-556-4204.
ON THE BUSINESS COVER
[Top display]
BANKING-RACE (Undated) — This year, researchers for the National Bureau of Economic Research found that black mortgage borrowers were charged higher interest rates than white borrowers and were denied mortgages that would have been approved for white applicants. Banks insist that any lingering side effects simply reflect stubborn socioeconomic imbalances in society as a whole, not racial bias among their employees. What recently transpired inside a cluster of JPMorgan branches in the Phoenix area suggests that is not true. By Emily Flitter.
With photos XNYT37-43.
Page 1 refer.
[Bottom right]
FED-RATES (Washington) — The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at its final meeting of the year on Wednesday, and officials signaled an indefinite pause as America’s economy chugs through a record-long expansion on what appears to be sustainable footing. Officials penciled in no rate changes next year, according to their latest set of quarterly economic projections, and saw only one move, an increase, in 2021, followed by a second in 2022. By Jeanna Smialek.
With photo XNYT84.
[Bottom left]
NATURAL-GAS-GLUT (Houston) — A decade ago, natural gas was heralded as the fuel of the future. In shale fields across the country, hydraulic fracturing uncorked a lucrative new source of supply. Energy giants like Exxon Mobil and Chevron snapped up smaller companies to get in on the action. The boom has given way to a bust. A glut of cheap natural gas is wreaking havoc on the energy industry, and companies are shutting down drilling rigs, filing for bankruptcy protection and slashing the value of shale fields they had acquired in recent years. By Clifford Krauss.
With photo XNYT147.
Page 1 refer.
—
ADDITIONAL BUSINESS STORIES
BOEING-INQUIRY-FAA (Washington) — At a House Transportation Committee hearing, the Federal Aviation Administration’s administrator, Stephen Dickson, said the agency should have grounded the Boeing 737 Max after the first deadly crash, in October 2018. But his attempt to defend the FAA was complicated by the release of an FAA analysis, presented at the hearing, of that Lion Air accident off the coast of Indonesia. The analysis determined that the Max was likely to crash again if regulators did not act. A second plane crashed five months later. By David Gelles and Natalie Kitroeff.
With photos XNYT27-29, 31, 62, 77, 130.
ARAMCO-IPO (Undated) — Saudi Aramco, the oil giant that underpins the Saudi economy, emerged as the world’s most valuable public company Wednesday as its shares traded on the Riyadh exchange for the first time. The proceeds from the shares sold in the offering — initially estimated at $25.6 billion — will help fund Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 plan, which aims to finance vast projects in renewable energy and real estate and reduce dependence on oil. By Stanley Reed.
YOUTUBE-HARASSMENT (San Francisco) — Facing long-standing criticism that they had not done enough to protect people from harassment, YouTube executives announced Wednesday that the video service would start policing material that insulted or demeaned others because of their race, gender or sexual orientation. The policy applies to videos and comments directed at anyone, including public officials, private individuals and YouTube creators. By Daisuke Wakabayashi.
With photo XNYT69.
DAIRY-COOPERATIVE (Hobart, N.Y.) — America’s daily farmers have been battered over the past decade by a nationwide drop in milk consumption, the rise of dairy-free and plant-based alternatives, and the trade war with China. Another factor pushing down milk prices and harming farmers, according to some, is the business practices of Dairy Farmers of America, a farmer-owned cooperative. The co-op has also invested heavily in milk-processing operations, meaning that it buys some of the milk its own marketing arm sells. By David Yaffe-Bellany.
With photos XNYT49-57.
AUTO-JOBS (Undated) — In his State of the Union address in February, President Donald Trump said the North American trade agreement his administration had negotiated would reverse the flow of auto manufacturing jobs by ensuring “that more cars are proudly stamped with our four beautiful words: Made in the USA.” But with that deal, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, now almost certain to become law, some analysts and unions are voicing skepticism that Trump will be able to make good on that grand promise. By Niraj Chokshi.
AUTOS-GIFTS (Undated) — Vehicles are a big part of our lives. Heck, Santa couldn’t deliver gifts without his sleigh. For loved ones who are motorheads or simply spend too many hours in their car, consider a gift that shows you’re thinking of them while they’re on the road. Few can spring for a new ride, but you can make an existing one better. Wheels by Tom Voelk.
With photos XNYT112-115.
U.S.-CHINA-TARIFFS (Washington) — President Donald Trump must decide within days whether to proceed with the next round of tariffs on $160 billion of Chinese goods, which are slated to go into effect on Sunday. Peter Navarro, a senior trade adviser to Trump and a China skeptic, has cast doubt on the willingness of Beijing to meaningfully overhaul its trade practices and has advocated the tariffs as a tool to force China to change its behavior. By Alan Rappeport.
—
[Editors: Budgets and advisories are internal documents not for publication or redistribution outside of client news organizations. Unauthorized use of budgets and advisories constitutes a violation of our contract terms. All clients receive all budgets, but only full-service clients receive all stories. Please check your level of service to determine which stories you will receive.]
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.