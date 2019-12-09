FOR TUESDAY AMs
INTERNATIONAL ["i” news file]
AFGHAN-U.S.-MILITARY (Washington) — Thousands of pages of documents detailing the war in Afghanistan released by The Washington Post on Monday paint a stark picture of missteps and failures in the U.S. effort to pacify and rebuild the war-torn nation. Even as the Taliban returned in greater numbers and troops on the ground voiced concerns about the U.S. strategy’s growing shortcomings, senior U.S. officials almost always said that progress was being made. The documents obtained by The Post show otherwise. By Thomas Gibbons-Neff. With possible related story.
With photo.
INDIA-CITIZENSHIP (Hyderabad, India) — India took a major step toward the official marginalization of Muslims on Monday, as Parliament opened debate on a bill that would establish a religious test for migrants’ eligibility to become citizens. The bill, solidifying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist agenda, would give migrants of all of South Asia’s major religions — except Islam — a clear path to Indian citizenship. By Jeffrey Gettleman and Suhasini Raj.
With photos.
UKRAINE-RUSSIA (Paris) — President Vladimir Putin, Russia’s master for nearly 20 years, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine, in office for just six months and with far fewer military and economic resources to call on, are meeting for the first time Monday, seeking an end to 5 1/2 years of war. As if to illustrate the imbalance, at the Élysée Palace, where each president was saluted by a French honor guard, Zelenskiy arrived first in a modest gray Renault, followed by Putin in an Aurus, a Russian-made limousine. By Andrew Higgins.
NEW-ZEALAND-VOLCANO (Undated) — At least five people have been confirmed killed after a volcano suddenly erupted Monday on White Island, a popular tourist destination off the eastern coast of New Zealand. Twenty-three people, including the five dead, were evacuated Monday, said a New Zealand deputy police commissioner, John Tims. Officers said that more people were stranded on the island after the eruption. By Jamie Tarabay.
CHINA-DETENTION-CAMPS (Beijing) — China’s aggressive media campaign to reject mounting evidence that it is detaining Muslims in droves comes after exposés published by The New York Times and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists on the largely Muslim minority groups detained in indoctrination camps. The reports, which used leaked official documents to reveal the coercive workings of the camps in the northwestern region of Xinjiang, sharpened international criticism of China’s ruling Communist Party. By Chris Buckley and Austin Ramzy.
With photos.
NATIONAL GENERAL ["a” news file]
BUTTIGIEG-BLACK-VOTERS (South Bend, Ind.) — With Pete Buttigieg, South Bend’s two-term mayor, struggling to win African American support, his presidential campaign has turned to highlighting black leaders in the city who vouch for him, as a means of countering a run of negative news stories. At the same time, Buttigieg’s rivals for the Democratic nomination are targeting his record with South Bend’s minority population, which accounts for 40% of the city’s population. By Trip Gabriel.
With photos.
ANTISEMITISM-PROJECT (Undated) — Ronald S. Lauder, the cosmetics billionaire and president of the World Jewish Congress, is setting aside $25 million of his own money to start a new organization devoted to rooting out what he sees as the growing tide of anti-Semitism in U.S. politics. The effort, to be called the Anti-Semitism Accountability Project, will consist of both a nonprofit and a super PAC, with Lauder — a longtime Republican donor — as the final arbiter of which politicians will be targeted for defeat. By Shane Goldmacher.
ND-REFUGEE-BAN (Undated) — Commissioners in North Dakota’s Burleigh County, which includes Bismarck, the state capital, are weighing whether to allow more refugees to resettle in the community, an early test of a Trump administration policy that gives local officials more say on immigration. About 200 miles east of Bismarck, the county that includes Fargo has agreed to continue taking refugees, according to local reports. By Mitch Smith.
HEALTH-SLEEP-APNEA (Undated) — Sleep apnea is quite common, with estimates that it affects up to 17% of men and 9% of women ages 50 to 70, and 10% of men and 3% of women 30 to 49. But there’s a problem. In the U.S. health system, we often make it hard for people to get care, and the same is true here. The New Health Care by Aaron E. Carroll and Austin Frakt.
WASHINGTON ["w” news file]
HOUSE-IMPEACH (Washington) — House Democrats delivered an opening argument in their impeachment case against President Donald Trump on Monday, with a Judiciary Committee counsel testifying that the president had put his personal and political interests above those of the nation in what amounted to impeachable acts. The committee is expected to begin a debate as soon as Wednesday over articles of impeachment charging the president with “high crimes and misdemeanors” for only the fourth time in U.S. history. The Republicans’ counsel used two addresses to try to dismantle the case. By Nicholas Fandos and Peter Baker. With related stories.
With photos.
RUSSIA-INQUIRY-FBI (Washington) — A long-awaited report by the Justice Department’s inspector released Monday sharply criticized aspects of the early stages of the FBI’s Russia investigation but exonerated former bureau leaders of President Donald Trump’s accusations that they engaged in a politicized conspiracy to sabotage him. Investigators determined that the FBI had sufficient suspicions in 2016 to lawfully open the inquiry and concluded that officials never tried to infiltrate the Trump campaign itself. By Adam Goldman and Charlie Savage. With possible related story.
With photos.
LEGAL-COLUMN (Washington) — The American Civil Liberties Union has asked the Supreme Court to hear an appeal of a lower-court ruling that revived a holding a leader of the Black Lives Matter movement liable for a Louisiana police officer’s injuries during a protest. David Cole, the group’s legal director, said the appeals court had made a grave and dangerous mistake in keeping DeRay Mckesson a party to the officer’s lawsuit. Sidebar by Adam Liptak.
With photo.
OBITUARIES [“a” news file]
OBIT-VOLCKER (Undated) — Paul A. Volcker, who helped shape U.S. economic policy for more than six decades, most notably by leading the Federal Reserve’s brute-force campaign to subdue inflation in the late 1970s and early ’80s, died Sunday in New York. He was 92. By Binyamin Appelbaum and Robert D. Hershey Jr. With possible related story.
With photos.
FINANCIAL [“f” news file]
TRUMP-TRADE (Washington) — Democratic lawmakers are nearing an agreement to bring the revised North American free trade deal, known as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, to a vote after securing additional labor, enforcement and other provisions and winning the support of top labor leaders. Both the White House and congressional aides have said in recent days that a deal could come shortly and are pressing for a vote before Christmas. By Ana Swanson, Emily Cochrane and Elisabeth Malkin.
With photo.
AMAZON-PENTAGON-TRUMP (Undated) — Amazon said in a legal complaint unsealed Monday that it had lost a multibillion-dollar cloud computing contract with the Pentagon because President Donald Trump used “improper pressure” to divert it from the company to harm its chief executive, Jeff Bezos. In October, the Pentagon awarded the contract for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure project, known as JEDI, to Microsoft, despite Amazon’s experience building cloud services for the CIA. By Kate Conger.
SCIENCE [“a” news file]
SCI-PIGS-ANTIBIOTICS (Billund, Denmark) — As use of antibiotics in livestock has soared globally, contributing to the rise of drug-resistant germs, Denmark, which ranks among the world’s top pork exporters, has proved that a country can build a thriving industry while sharply cutting back on antibiotic use in pigs. U.S. pork farmers, too, have been curtailing their use of these medicines, albeit more slowly. By Andrew Jacobs.
With photos.
SCI-MEAT-PLANTS (Undated) — Unlike other vegetarian meat substitutes, the new plant-based burgers like the Impossible Burger and the Beyond Burger are winning over meat lovers. But are plant-based meats really better for you than meat? It depends on how you eat them. By Anahad O’Connor.
With photos.
SPORTS [“s” news file]
RUSSIA-DOPING (Lausanne, Switzerland) — The World Anti-Doping Agency on Monday agreed unanimously to banish Russia from international sports — including next summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo — for four years, the latest and severest punishment yet connected to a yearslong cheating scheme that has tarnished global sport. To some, the punishment does not go far enough, because it leaves open the possibility that hundreds of Russian athletes can appear in Tokyo, just as they did at the Winter Olympics in South Korea last year. By Tariq Panja.
CULTURE [“e” news file]
GOLDEN-GLOBES-NOMINEES (Los Angeles) — When nominations for the 77th Golden Globes were announced Monday, Netflix dominated the film categories to a jaw-dropping degree. The streaming giant received 17 nominations in the 11 film categories alone. Sprinkle in acting nominations for films from Amazon Prime Video (“The Report,” “Last Night,”), and a cascade of TV entries from Netflix (17), Amazon (5), Hulu (5) and Apple TV Plus (3), and it was the year that streaming services solidified themselves as part of the Hollywood power structure. By Brooks Barnes and Nicole Sperling. With related stories.
COMMENTARY ["k” news file]
