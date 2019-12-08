Add New York Times News Service budget for papers of Monday, Dec. 9. To reach The New York Times News Service, phone 888-346-9867 or 212-556-1927. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService. Clients can receive all New York Times News Service budgets via email. Contact krueger@nytimes.com to be added to this list. For the latest photos and graphics from The New York Times, go to www.nytlicensing.com.
FILM-IRISHMAN-COSTUMES (Undated) — The women of “The Irishman,” Martin Scorsese’s somewhat true story of the mob hit man and Teamster, initially look sparkly and refreshing, an oasis in a desert of suit jackets. But their bloom and innocence are a mirage, these aging Barbie dolls in polyester pantsuits, dutifully getting rid of their husbands’ bloodstained shirts. By Rachel Lee Harris.
BAND-INXS (Undated) — In the opening scenes of the concert film “Live Baby Live,” the appeal of the Australian rock band INXS leaps to life. The movie has been fully restored and is rolling out in theaters across the globe. It will be followed on Jan. 7 by “Mystify,” a biographical documentary about singer Michael Hutchence. Taken together, this is a rare moment of visibility for a band that achieved global superstardom but has been notably absent in the digital age. By Kristi York Wooten.
TV-MADAM-SECRETARY (Undated) — “Madam Secretary” ends its six-season run Sunday, finishing off an abbreviated 10-episode season that found Elizabeth McCord (Téa Leoni) fighting for her presidency. Critic’s Notebook by Margaret Lyons.
KEEP-THEATER-REVIEW (New York) — Alexis Soloski reviews Daniel Kitson’s “Keep” at St. Ann’s Warehouse.
GREENWOOD-DANCE-REVIEW (New York) — No one knows exactly what happened in 1921 when a young black man stepped into an elevator operated by a white woman in the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma, but the aftermath was horrific. The man was arrested, and a white mob descended on the area, an affluent black enclave, and destroyed it. Hundreds were killed, injured or left homeless. Veteran choreographer Donald Byrd addresses the massacre in “Greenwood,” which premiered on Friday by Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at City Center. Review by Gia Kourlas.
BOX-OFFICE (Undated) — The Disney animated musical “Frozen 2” again dominated domestic theaters this weekend, leading the box office for the third weekend in a row. “Frozen 2” sold an estimated $34.7 million in tickets Friday through Sunday, bringing its total domestic sales to about $337.6 million. “Frozen 2” brought in an additional $90.2 million internationally this weekend, according to the studio, for cumulative global sales of about $919.7 million. By Gabe Cohn.
BASEL-BANANA-NOTORIETY (Undated) — Art may be long, and life short, but the existence of a hand fruit is most ephemeral of all. This past week at Art Basel Miami Beach, the art world’s premier Champagne-steeped swap meet, no work drew more grins, guffaws and selfies than a new sculpture by semiretired Italian trickster Maurizio Cattelan: a banana duct-taped to the wall, its peel already speckled with brown spots. Critic’s Notebook by Jason Farago.
SLEEPING-THEATER-REVIEW (New York) — Ryan William Downey’s “Sleeping Car Porters” at the Brick Theater examines a certain kind of mythological American noir. Review by Elisabeth Vincentelli.
TRUMP-WTO (Washington) — The United States has spent two years chipping away at the World Trade Organization, criticizing it as unfair, starving it of personnel and disregarding its authority, as President Donald Trump seeks to upend the global trade system. This week, the Trump administration is expected to go one step further and effectively destroy the organization’s system for enforcing its rules — even as Trump’s widening trade war has thrown global commerce into disarray and another tariff increase against China is due next weekend that could send markets reeling. By Ana Swanson.
BIG-TECH-CONGRESS (Washington) — Tech companies are under various antitrust investigations, including by the Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general. Those inquiries could lead to lawsuits against the companies to enforce existing laws. But Rep. David Cicilline has a more ambitious goal — one that may be the greater threat, in the long run, to Big Tech’s practices and profits. He’s trying to build evidence, and a bipartisan consensus, for changing the laws themselves. By Steve Lohr.
FEMINIST-MEDIA (Undated) — In the aughts and the earlier part of this decade, online feminist publications sprang to life, covering everything from paid leave to the Kardashians in a conversational voice that was sometimes rude, sometimes funny and never didactic. Now many of those sites are dead or dying. Feminist media has been especially hard hit by the financial turbulence in the news industry. By Emma Goldberg.
QUIBI-VIDEO-APP (Los Angeles) — Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, founders of Quibi, a short-form video app scheduled for an April 6 debut, are trying to create a platform for the smartphone age. To entice subscribers, they have ordered big-budget shows from known quantities like Kevin Hart and Steven Spielberg — but they have turned to social media stars for the kind of casual, low-commitment programming that could make Quibi a daily habit. By Nicole Sperling.
OBIT-GOODFRIEND (Undated) — Marvin Goodfriend, a leading conservative monetary economist and a former nominee to the Federal Reserve Board, died on Thursday at his home in Pittsburgh. He was 69. An expert on central banking and monetary economics who had often been critical of the Fed’s actions since the 2008 financial crisis, Goodfriend was nominated to the Fed’s Board of Governors by President Donald Trump in November 2017. The full Senate did not confirm him and his nomination lapsed. By Jeanna Smialek.
CONGRESS-MEDICAL-BILLS (Undated) — Turns out, even as the impeachment debate blazes, Democrats and Republicans can agree on one thing: They don’t like surprise medical bills. Leaders of key Senate and House committees have reached a consensus on how to eliminate them, increasing the chance that legislation on the issue will pass Congress this year. The Upshot by Margot Sanger-Katz.
