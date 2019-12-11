Here are the stories New York Times editors are considering for the Page 1 of Thursday, Dec. 12. To reach The New York Times News Service, phone 888-346-9867 or 212-556-1927. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService.
THE FOLLOWING STORIES HAVE BEEN CHOSEN FOR PAGE 1:
— SENATE-FBI
— FBI-SURVEILLANCE-ASSESS
— TRUMP-EDUC-JUDAISM
— NJ-SHOOTING
— WEINSTEIN-SETTLEMENT
— MYANMAR-GENOCIDE-GAMBIA
INTERNATIONAL
[Will move in the “i” news file.]
MYANMAR-GENOCIDE-GAMBIA (The Hague, Netherlands) — A day after Aung San Suu Kyi listened impassively to searing testimony about the horrors inflicted upon the Rohingya Muslims of Myanmar, she took the podium Wednesday at the United Nations’ highest court to defend her homeland against accusations of genocide, arguing that there had been no orchestrated campaign of persecution. Suu Kyi, at the International Court of Justice, insisted that what foreign observers have called an organized, yearslong campaign of atrocities against the Rohingya has been exaggerated and misconstrued, whether out of malice or just ignorance. By Marlise Simons and Hannah Beech.
ISRAEL-ELECTION (Jerusalem) — Having failed to form a government after two elections, Israel barreled toward a record third Wednesday, extending the political deadlock that has paralyzed the country for nearly a year and assuring at least three more months of bitter campaigning and government dysfunction. The Parliament had until midnight Wednesday to form a majority government. But the hour passed with the two leading candidates for prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, the current leader, and Benny Gantz, the former army chief, unable to negotiate a power-sharing agreement. By David M. Halbfinger and Isabel Kershner.
BRITAIN-ELECTION-CORBYN (Birmingham, England) — The magic that seemed to envelop Jeremy Corbyn’s campaign in 2017 and deprived the Tories of their parliamentary majority seems to be lacking. With Labour mired in a continuing crisis over anti-Semitism, opinion polls suggest that the opposition leader is struggling even to repeat his surprisingly strong performance of two years ago, let alone score an outright victory for his brand of socialism, in the general election on Thursday. By Stephen Castle.
WASHINGTON
[Will move in the “w” news file.]
SENATE-FBI (Washington) — The Justice Department’s inspector general, Michael Horowitz, on Wednesday painted a bleak portrait of the FBI as a dysfunctional agency that severely mishandled wiretap applications in the Russia investigation but said at the Senate Judiciary hearing that he had no evidence that the mistakes were intentional or undertaken out of political bias. Democrats emphasized that Horowitz had debunked President Donald Trump’s conspiracy accusations, but the inspector general said his report was no exoneration. By Charlie Savage and Adam Goldman.
FBI-SURVEILLANCE-ASSESS (Washington) — At more than 400 pages, the long-awaited inspector general report about the FBI’s Russia investigation amounted to the most searching look ever at the government’s secretive system for carrying out national-security surveillance on U.S. soil. And what the report showed — a staggeringly dysfunctional and error-ridden process — was not pretty. News Analysis by Charlie Savage.
NATIONAL
[Will move in the “a” news file.]
TRUMP-EDUC-JUDAISM (Washington) — An executive order signed Wednesday that extends civil rights protection to Jews is likely to strengthen the hand of President Donald Trump’s Education Department, where its civil rights chief has been investigating some of the nation’s most elite universities for anti-Jewish bias. The order opened the door on a case-by-case basis to essentially defining Judaism as a race or national origin, not just a religion, and also expanding the definition of anti-Semitism to include some anti-Israel sentiments. By Erica L. Green.
NJ-SHOOTING (Jersey City, N.J.) — On Wednesday, investigators continued to piece together the reasons for a gunbattle in Jersey City, New Jersey, the day before that left six people dead, including one police officer. The rampage, in which one of the assailants appeared to have a connection to the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, infused fear in the Jewish community in Jersey City and beyond. By James Barron.
WEINSTEIN-SETTLEMENT (Undated) — Harvey Weinstein and the board of his bankrupt film studio have reached a tentative $25 million settlement agreement with dozens of his alleged sexual misconduct victims, a deal that would not require the Hollywood producer to admit wrongdoing or pay anything to his accusers himself, according to lawyers involved in the negotiations. More than 30 actresses and former Weinstein employees, who in lawsuits have accused Weinstein of offenses ranging from sexual harassment to rape, would share in the payout — along with potential claimants who could join in coming months. By Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor.
MILITARY-MEDICAL-MALPRACTICE (Virginia Beach, Va.) — A provision to the Feres doctrine that would allow troops to file claims against the military over one kind of negligence — medical malpractice — has been added to this year’s National Defense Authorization Act, the giant bill that funds the military. The doctrine, regarded as must-pass legislation, is named for Lt. Rudolph Feres, a heroic paratrooper who made it through some of the toughest fighting of World War II, only to be killed in a stateside barracks fire. By Dave Philipps.
FINANCIAL
[Will move in the “f” news file.]
FED-RATES (Washington) — The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at its final meeting of the year Wednesday, and officials signaled that they would wait to see how the economy fared before making another move. The wait-and-see outlook underscores the level of comfort that Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues have with the state of the economy after ushering in three interest rate cuts between July and late October meant to guard from the fallout of President Donald Trump’s prolonged trade war and slowing growth abroad. By Jeanna Smialek.
BANKING-RACE (Undated) — This year, researchers for the National Bureau of Economic Research found that black mortgage borrowers were charged higher interest rates than white borrowers and were denied mortgages that would have been approved for white applicants. Banks insist that any lingering side effects simply reflect stubborn socioeconomic imbalances in society as a whole, not racial bias among their employees. What recently transpired inside a cluster of JPMorgan branches in the Phoenix area suggests that is not true. By Emily Flitter.
SPORTS
[Will move in the “s” news file.]
SOC-CUP-QATAR (Undated) — French authorities have opened a corruption investigation into the circumstances that led to Qatar being awarded the 2022 World Cup. The inquiry follows a three-year operation by prosecutors specializing in financial crimes into the decision in December 2010, with more than half of the 22 members of FIFA’s executive committee who voted having since been either accused of corruption or prosecuted for it. By Tariq Panja.
—
[Editors: Budgets and advisories are internal documents not for publication or redistribution outside of client news organizations. Unauthorized use of budgets and advisories constitutes a violation of our contract terms. All clients receive all budgets, but only full-service clients receive all stories. Please check your level of service to determine which stories you will receive.]
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.