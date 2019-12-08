Here are the stories New York Times editors are considering for the Page 1 of Monday, Dec. 9. To reach The New York Times News Service, phone 888-346-9867 or 212-556-1927. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService.
THE FOLLOWING STORIES HAVE BEEN CHOSEN FOR PAGE 1:
— TRUMP-WTO
— TRUMP-BARR
— TRUMP-GIULIANI
— JAPAN-UNIVERSITY-WOMEN
— OBIT-SPINNEY
INTERNATIONAL
[Will move in the “i” news file.]
JAPAN-UNIVERSITY-WOMEN (Tokyo) — For nearly two decades, enrollment of women at the University of Tokyo has hovered around 20%, an imparity that extends across many top colleges. The dearth of women is a byproduct of deep-seated gender inequality in Japan, where women are still not expected to achieve as much as men and sometimes hold themselves back from educational opportunities. By Motoko Rich.
[Story first moved Monday, Nov. 25, at 3:03 p.m. ET.]
HONG-KONG-PROTESTS (Hong Kong) — Hundreds of thousands of protesters, basking in a recent election victory by Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp, poured onto the city’s streets on Sunday in one of the largest marches in weeks to pressure the government to meet demands for greater civil liberties. The huge turnout was a reminder to China’s leader, Xi Jinping, that the monthslong campaign against his authoritarian policies still had broad support in Hong Kong. By Javier C. Hernández, Elaine Yu and Lam Yik Fei.
AUSTRALIA-WATER (Euchareena, Australia) — As a crippling drought and mismanagement have left more than a dozen Australian towns and villages without a reliable source of water, the country is beginning to confront a question that strikes at its very identity: Is life in Australia’s vast interior compatible with the age of climate change? In the outback, rivers and lakes are disappearing, amplifying fears that wide swaths of rural territory may eventually have to be abandoned. By Livia Albeck-Ripka.
WASHINGTON
[Will move in the “w” news file.]
TRUMP-BARR (Washington) — Attorney General William Barr has eagerly embraced the most divisive and disputed aspects of President Donald Trump’s agenda, much to the delight of the Republican Party’s hard-line conservatives, who see him as an indispensable ally in their fight to push the country further to the right on issues like religion, immigration and policing. Barr has wielded a maximalist view of executive power and adopted a blithely antagonistic, no-apologies style that set him apart from his predecessors. By Jeremy W. Peters and Katie Benner.
TRUMP-IMPEACH (Washington) — In a hearing in the Judiciary Committee on Monday, Democratic lawyers plan to present the case for impeaching President Donald Trump while the White House sits out the process. That will set in motion a rapid-fire set of actions likely to produce official charges against the president by week’s end and a nearly party-line vote in the full House before Christmas to impeach him. By Michael D. Shear, Nicholas Fandos and Maggie Haberman.
NATIONAL
[Will move in the “a” news file.]
TRUMP-GIULIANI (Undated) — In his five decades as a public figure, Rudy Giuliani has never been more prominent in national affairs. Step by step, he has escorted President Donald Trump to the brink of impeachment. Giuliani himself is now under criminal investigation by federal prosecutors. The separate troubles he has gotten his client and himself into are products of the uniquely powerful position he has fashioned, a hybrid of unpaid personal counsel to the president and for-profit peddler of access and advice. By Jim Dwyer, Jo Becker, Kenneth P. Vogel, Maggie Haberman and Sarah Maslin Nir.
HARRIS-2020 (Washington) — Sen. Kamala Harris’ decision to exit the presidential race before the first round of voting has sparked an emotional reckoning, as the small sorority of prominent elected black female officials, strategists and candidates find themselves grappling with how Harris fell from a top contender to near the bottom of the pack, why she failed to attract black supporters and what it will take for one of them to not only run but also win the White House. By Lisa Lerer and Jennifer Medina.
NY-BIKE-LANES (New York) — New York City is carving ever more space on the streets for bike lanes, seeking to ease the crush of cars and provide an alternative to balky public transit by promoting cycling and trying to make it safer. But one consequence of the proliferation of bike lanes is an increasingly crowded streetscape that has led to an uncomfortable coexistence. By James Barron.
[Story has a 3 a.m. ET Monday electronic embargo. It is scheduled to move at 9 p.m. ET.]
FLA-SHOOTING (Pensacola, Fla.) — Three young men, one of them still an adolescent, recently arrived in the Florida Panhandle, fresh-faced and eager to pursue their dreams at the cradle of American naval aviation. All three sailors were fatally shot on Friday at Naval Air Station Pensacola when a Saudi military trainee with a handgun opened fire inside a classroom building, injuring eight others before being killed by a sheriff’s deputy. On Sunday, family and friends of the three dead remembered them as loving and responsible young men. By Frances Robles and Patricia Mazzei.
OBITUARY
[Will move in the “a” news file.]
OBIT-SPINNEY (Undated) — Sometimes he stood 8 feet 2 inches tall. Sometimes he lived in a garbage can. He often cited numbers and letters of the alphabet, and for nearly a half century on “Sesame Street” he was Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch, opening magic doors for children on the secrets of growing up and the gentle arts of friendship. Caroll Spinney, a comfortably anonymous whole-body puppeteer, died on Sunday at his home in Woodstock, Connecticut. He was 85. By Robert D. McFadden.
FINANCIAL
[Will move in the “f” news file.]
TRUMP-WTO (Washington) — The United States has spent two years chipping away at the World Trade Organization, criticizing it as unfair, starving it of personnel and disregarding its authority, as President Donald Trump seeks to upend the global trade system. This week, the Trump administration is expected to go one step further and effectively destroy the organization’s system for enforcing its rules — even as Trump’s widening trade war has thrown global commerce into disarray and another tariff increase against China is due next weekend that could send markets reeling. By Ana Swanson.
BIG-TECH-CONGRESS (Washington) — Tech companies are under various antitrust investigations, including by the Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general. Those inquiries could lead to lawsuits against the companies to enforce existing laws. But Rep. David Cicilline has a more ambitious goal — one that may be the greater threat, in the long run, to Big Tech’s practices and profits. He’s trying to build evidence, and a bipartisan consensus, for changing the laws themselves. By Steve Lohr.
CULTURE
[Will move in the “e” news file.]
BASEL-BANANA-NOTORIETY (Undated) — Art may be long, and life short, but the existence of a hand fruit is most ephemeral of all. This past week at Art Basel Miami Beach, the art world’s premier Champagne-steeped swap meet, no work drew more grins, guffaws and selfies than a new sculpture by semiretired Italian trickster Maurizio Cattelan: a banana duct-taped to the wall, its peel already speckled with brown spots. Critic’s Notebook by Jason Farago.
FILM-IRISHMAN-COSTUMES (Undated) — The women of “The Irishman,” Martin Scorsese’s somewhat true story of the mob hit man and Teamster, initially look sparkly and refreshing, an oasis in a desert of suit jackets. But their bloom and innocence are a mirage, these aging Barbie dolls in polyester pantsuits, dutifully getting rid of their husbands’ bloodstained shirts. By Rachel Lee Harris.
[Story first moved Friday, Dec. 6, at 10:15 p.m. ET.]
—
[Editors: Budgets and advisories are internal documents not for publication or redistribution outside of client news organizations. Unauthorized use of budgets and advisories constitutes a violation of our contract terms. All clients receive all budgets, but only full-service clients receive all stories. Please check your level of service to determine which stories you will receive.]
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.