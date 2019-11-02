In response to the looming climate crisis, Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber recently proclaimed every November as “Vegan Awareness Month.” Both the United Nations and climate scientists have confirmed that meat consumption is one of the world’s most urgent problem today.
In fact, there has been a surging popularity with plant-based diets. Three main factors contribute to the rapid rising of the vegan movement; namely, the public concern about global warming, the inherent animal cruelty in factory farming and personal health. The 2014 film Cowspiracy exposes the devastating environmental impact of animal agriculture-greenhouse gas emissions, deforestation (such as in the Amazon) and the pollution of our waterways because farmed animals produce billions of pounds of manure each day, mostly ending up in rivers.
The 2005 film Earthlings depicts the harrowing existence of animals inside factory farms, enduring a life of confinement in gestation crates and battery cages, unable to extend their limbs or wings. Dairy cows are treated as milk machines subjected to repeated artificial insemination. So-called cage-free eggs are from millions of hens cramped inside filthy sheds. People are motivated to give up meat as our society becomes more aware of the cruel treatment of farmed animals and asks, how can we allow animals that can also experience affection, fear and pain to be treated like this?
Consuming meat products such as chlorinated chicken, beef with growth hormones and bacon with cancer-causing additives can definitely pose health threats to consumers. This is another reason to explore a vegan diet.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention research shows that food-borne illnesses from bacteria found in meat and chickens are on the rise; about 1 in 6 Americans gets sick from eating contaminated animal products. From 2013-19, the recall of meat and poultry has gone up 83 percent due to E. coli and salmonella contamination.
Worse yet, the Trump administration has been deregulating government oversight on food safety, posing greater health risks on the general public. In April, the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine sued the U.S. Department of Agriculture for ignoring concerns over widespread fecal contamination of chicken products.
According to The Economist, “2019 will be the year of the vegan.” People are willing to explore the benefits of a vegan lifestyle. Americans are drinking 37 percent less milk than they did 50 years ago. Corporations are keen on meeting consumer’s demand for vegan products. Major food companies such as Tyson, Smithfield, Perdue and Nestlé have announced their own meat alternatives. One can easily find alternatives such as vegan bacon, burger, ham, cheese and milk in local grocery stores. I’ve even noticed one store has moved its vegan products to the center section, replacing dairy items.
Going vegan can be exciting. There are so many innovative and delicious vegan recipes available online. Each individual can make a difference in the lives of animals and the health of our environment by choosing a healthy, humane plant-based diet.
Mira Fong lives in Santa Fe and is a member of Animal Protection of New Mexico.
