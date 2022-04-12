RFP - gifted and talented teacher
Gifted endorsed, "we still we need to provide gifted and talented services,"
-speech and language, physical therapists as well - or we go out to RFP for employment services
"Let's try to go this route, and see if we can get a contracted person. Typically it's a special education teacher. We went out to RFP - basically as needed gifted teacher
-successful in that method, those services to those gifted teachers
-pool of applicants, teacher shortage everywhere, one or two days a week
-pre-k teachers, morning and afternoon. Our kind of thinking there was maybe we'll get part time in the morning.
"Really trying to think outside of the box, what if we have,"
-full time person, so if we can find someone who is two or three people, different days of the week and mornings or afternoons
-90 day wait, retirement. Don't want a full-time job, one or two days a week.
-regular education teachers, in hind sight, nurses
"literally shortage of counselors," - didn't person every day.
"It really was just a way to think outside the box, and see if we had any takers around - one or two days
-full time teachers, full time teachers with both -- back pocket in case we needed to
"In case we need to piecemeal it sometime down our road,"
-RFPs for a certain number of days — expires friday, don't know if we've gotten anything in on it. Relook at it, parttime, that situation
RFP - contracted positions, - we would have to determine the hourly pay. "It's a little bit different from substitutes,"
-we don't pay any benefits, not our intent. "Our intent is to keep that seperate,"
-healthcare & sick leave, contracted pieces you don't
-it's contracted, substitute can choose to not answer your phone (not a consistent person,) - hoping we can get, two days a week, a little consistency.
No substitute pool, number of applicants we're getting for. Substitute pool, from years, I just know we don't have a huge amount of substitutes to pull from.
- substitutes, national guard people - have had them show up, had them and placed them in different schools and different positions.
"Definitely grateful, for every day they came -- we could always,
-some additional applicants, because of the fees, health and wellness director
"Messaged that about the waiving of the fees, we're accepting applications. I do believe we did get - I renewed my substitute license," - waiting for me, fee was waived
"I don't think that was are thinking on it in subsequent conversations, how do we keep that pay comprable, based on need. Submitted applications. Aren't getting applications, what that will look like. We're still going to work on those based on supply and demand (takers - get that route,)
-gifted teacher, based on number of days and hours, and need
-market rate, employment agencies that you will
get emails from these types of agencies - my experience is those agencies
-RFP, cut out that middle man
-go out to those types of companies: CES. Ancillary positions. Employment shortages, these companies springing up and pushing out,
HR Director:
7 administrative positions, teaching positions: 13 positions, 5 counselor positions, 1 librarian, nurses district wide, social workers district wide, school psychologist, multiple busdrivers, cooks custodians, educational assistants, athletic coaches
2 principals decided to retire, stay out 90 days
district admin, cafeteria food service director, system principal
- more than normal, about what's
-not an exact number - k-12 200
RFP - contracted position, board position, amount of contract. Board approval
-started with gifted situation, kind of our discussions were 'let's see what,"
RFP - intentions of checking with HR — email, any
interest approach, "we'll
-chat, we're - later
managers - they should, we have the manager from aspen c
467-4509 (Liz Ruiz) Teresa (467-1609)
Liz Ruiz,
NEA
"Like, time ago, way back - we were a part of it. One day, they gave a bonus to the schools and managers were left out.
"We were always part of the union. Ever since then, we've had to fight and beg for our rights."
-$2,000 retention bonus.
"We never left through the pandemic," "We were always the ones in the front lines."
-some of them that didn;t get the money right way
cqshier and cashier
-talk there, concerns
-go meet - her school, after school - 2:30
earlier, 2:30 p.m., kids coming
505-920-1794 (liv turner) - aspen
