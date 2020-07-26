Move over, Michael Jordan.
Much like Air Jordan’s one-sentence press release (is it even a sentence?) announcing his return to basketball after a cup of coffee in baseball, the New Mexico United kept it short and simple with a big announcement.
The professional soccer team cut ties with 24-year-old right back Manny Padilla after launching an internal investigation following an online petition that brought light to his involvement in a college sexual assault allegation while a player at the University of San Francisco in 2015.
“New Mexico United has released Manny Padilla from his contract,” the team said in a one-line statement on its social media platform Saturday afternoon.
The team said it would have no further comment.
Padilla was in his second season with the United, having started 23 matches since joining the team a year ago. He was suspended for two games after a petition mentioned him specifically in relation to an incident where the school found that he violated USF’s sexual misconduct policy. He is said to have forced himself on a fellow student his sophomore year, allegedly groping her in a dorm room.
The United are 2-0-1 since the United Soccer League resumed its 2020 season this month. They lead the USL’s Group C with seven points. New Mexico heads to Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
New Mexico State alum Daniel Johnson made his big league debut Saturday afternoon at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The 25-year-old started in right field for the Indians, going 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in an extra-innings loss to Kansas City.
A 2016 draft pick of the Washington Nationals, Johnson was a two-year star for the Aggies in 2015-16, hitting 12 home runs with a .382 batting average and 29 stolen bases his final season. He reached Triple-A for the first time last year, hitting .306 with 41 extra-base hits for the Indians’ top farm club in Columbus.
He made Cleveland’s roster during the summer camp. His first at-bat came in the bottom of the second inning against Kansas City’s Brady Singer. Johnson fouled off the first pitch, took the second for a ball and then lined out to center on the third.
He is the sixth former NMSU player to make it to the big leagues and the first since pitcher Tyler Sturdevant in 2016. It won’t take long for Johnson to become the biggest impact player in Aggies history. The longest any former NMSU player has lasted in the majors is 18 games, set by Fernando Ramsey in 1992.
No Aggie has ever homered in a MLB game and, collectively, the entire group had just three hits before Johnson’s arrival.
Taos Ski Valley began a limited, phased reopening this week by allowing mountain bikers access to its beloved Green Chile Flow Trail.
Located at the top of Lift 4, the trail meanders down the mountain over a 3½-mile course of banked turns, steep drops, small jumps and, of course, access to the views of one of New Mexico’s premier ski resorts.
It should be noted that all visitors must first make reservations; no drop-ins are allowed.
As the college sports world waits for the likely announcement that the fall sports calendar will be postponed or delayed, a number of smaller NCAA conferences have gotten a head start and pumped the brakes.
Last week the Lone Star Conference, a Division II league that includes Eastern New Mexico and Western New Mexico, said it would not start any athletic competition until Sept. 21, roughly three weeks after the originally scheduled starting date. The LSC will not allow any teams to begin preseason workouts until at least Aug. 24.
Eastern New Mexico’s football team was scheduled to open its season Sept. 12 at Adams State and visit Texas A&M-Kingsville the following week. Its home opener was slated for Sept. 26 against Midwestern (Texas) State. All dates are now tentative as the LSC has not yet announced whether the delay will simply push the entire season back or if the postponed dates will be moved to the back of the 2020 season.
The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, of which New Mexico Highlands is a member, has not yet made any decisions, nor has the Division I Mountain West or Western Athletic conferences, which house, respectively, New Mexico and New Mexico State.
