Things are changing by the day with this whole pandemic thing.
Barely two months ago it looked like prep sports was dead until at least August. Last month it seemed like fans wouldn’t be back in the stands until the leaves started changing in fall. A week ago it was starting to look like the only way you’d hear about high school games is from the players after they got home.
As of the time you read this, the plan is to stream all varsity and sub-varsity games to your favorite laptop, smartphone or electronic device. That’s great news, considering the state’s decision to let fans back into college and pro sporting events did not include high school and youth sports.
A spokesman for the state’s governing body for high school sports, the New Mexico Activities Association, said fans are still prohibited from attending high school events. Only players, coaches, game personnel and approved media may attend.
Santa Fe Public Schools said last week it has acquired the gear necessary to put stationary cameras at various facilities to stream games as they happen. While a view from midfield at a soccer game won’t exactly be the high-def Super Bowl experience you’d get at home, it’s certainly better than dropping your daughter or son off and waiting outside the gate to see how things turned out.
St. Michael’s has also said it will stream games, which includes Saturday’s season opener for the football team against Raton. The Horsemen will play a four-game mini-season this month, while Santa Fe High and Capital will each play three games.
Several other school districts around the state are doing the same thing and, even after fans are allowed to come back, it leaves those unable to get off work or make the drive to the ball yard with an option to at least see their kids play.
u u u
Lost in the hoopla of the Paul Weir — Let’s see, firing? Mutually agreed resignation? Simultaneously approved change of leadership? — thing last week was the first live sporting event with fans in New Mexico since March 11.
On Saturday morning. the University of New Mexico opened the gates to Santa Ana Star Field and welcomed fans for a baseball doubleheader between the Lobos and Air Force. It was a beautiful sight, with spectators filling the new and improved ballpark to its maximum of 25 percent capacity.
We all know the drill by now; should the COVID-19 numbers continue to slide and that whole red-yellow-green-turquoise thing leaves the state flag’s colors in the dust, by spring we’ll be welcoming crowds of 50 to 75 percent of capacity for outdoor events.
Considering even the best crowds at spring state tournament events for prep sports rarely approach sellouts, it would essentially mean the crowds we consider normal for most events would be there in a COVID-19 safe way.
By the way, the Lobos completed the sweep of Air Force on Sunday, while some of the state’s other college programs, like New Mexico Highlands and New Mexico State, will soon host their own on-campus events.
But the question remains: Who gets in? If push comes to shove and a crowd of more than 25 percent capacity shows up, how is ticket distribution determined?
UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez said it would basically be on a first-come, first-served basis. Some of the big boosters would be assured of a seat, sure, but only if they beat the other people to the ticket booth.
The New Mexico United have taken it a step further. Owner Peter Trevisani has tossed out season ticket plans for 2021 and will instead do game-day sales. He said the United’s business operations could survive a 25 percent fan base but admitted the team’s outlook would be dramatically rosier if Bernalillo County jumps up to either green or turquoise status in the next couple of months.
u u u
Some prep news: West Las Vegas senior Briana Marquez inked a national letter of intent to play college basketball at Oklahoma Panhandle State.
Last year she averaged 18.3 points, 6.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds, solidifying her place as one of the top junior shooting guards in New Mexico. With West Las Vegas opting out of the fall sports season but intending to come back in time for the start of winter sports on March 22, Marquez appears to have one last shot at playing for her hometown team before taking her game to the next level.
Also, Capital football player Luke Padilla has reversed course and announced he will play for the Jaguars this month. The school’s all-time leading rusher, he said he would forgo his senior season with the Jags after signing a letter of intent to play at Fort Lewis College.
He has since told Capital coach Bill Moon he’s in and ready to roll. Moon confirmed the news late last week, saying five other players have affirmed their option not to play.
u u u
With the end of the line in sight for the UNM men’s basketball team, things are getting much better for the Lobos women. Behind LaTascya Duff’s 28 points, they dismantled Utah State, 93-55, on Sunday afternoon in Logan, Utah.
UNM (11-3 overall, 8-3 in the Mountain West) made 15 3-pointers and never trailed. Five Lobos finished in double figures as the team cracked the 90-point barrier for the fourth time this season.
The Lobos and Aggies close out the series on Monday afternoon. The game, scheduled for a 2 p.m. tipoff, will be streamed free of charge on the Mountain West Network.
