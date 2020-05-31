The second-most famous game in the long and glorious history of The Pit took place on Jan. 2, 1988, when the University of New Mexico pulled its biggest upset over then No. 1 Arizona in a late-night tipoff on ESPN.
For reference, the most famous game was the 1983 national championship game. There is no debate.
That ‘88 game will be rebroadcast on the Mountain West Network at 1 p.m. Saturday, giving Lobos fans a chance to relive the proudest moment their team has ever given them.
A die-hard Lobo fan does not need any refreshers about that night. Arizona was led by All-Americans Sean Elliot and Steve Kerr, while UNM was trying to build on a 25-win season from the year before.
The Wildcats came in 12-0 and had just beaten Michigan State and Duke in Tucson, Ariz., only a few days before traveling to Albuquerque. Earlier in the season they’d already beaten then-No. 1 Syracuse as well as top 10 teams Michigan and Iowa.
Long story short, they finished the season 35-3, losing to Oklahoma in the Final Four in Kansas City. Elliot and Kerr went on to stellar NBA careers with Kerr winning five titles as a player and three more as head coach with Golden State.
The Lobos were in their final season under coach Gary Colson. They would finish 22-14 with a roster that had Charlie Thomas, who lead the team in scoring and rebounding, with Hunter Greene and 7-footer Rob Loeffel also averaging double digits. Also on the team, Luc Longley. He was a seldom-used freshman and future Chicago Bulls teammate of Kerr’s.
UNM split its first six game but rattled off 10 straight to climb into the national polls. The win over Arizona kick-started a wild eight-day span in which the Lobos beat the No. 1 team on one Saturday and No. 5 Wyoming in The Pit the following Saturday.
Jimmy Rogers led UNM with 15 points in the win over the Wildcats, while Darrell McGee had 13. But the big play came in the final moments when Greene partially blocked an Elliot 3-point try to preserve UNM’s 61-59 win.
And now you get to relive all the excitement this coming weekend. Get your popcorn ready.
• • •
The Adams State University women’s basketball team announced Wednesday the signing of 2018 Santa Fe High graduate Adonica Baca-Martinez to a scholarship for the 2020-21 season. Baca-Martinez played the past two seasons at Trinidad State Junior College, averaging 14.8 points and 5.3 rebounds er game for a team that went 4-27 in 2019-20.
Baca-Martinez was Santa Fe High’s leading scorer in her last two years at the school, with a career-high 15.2 PPG average in 2016-17 as the Demonettes made it to the Class 5A State Tournament.
Bears head coach Wes Keller lauded Baca-Martinez’s scoring skills as a key reason for her signing.
“Adonica is a proven scorer at the collegiate level, has great shooting range and can get to the basket and finish” Keller said in a press release.
Baca-Martinez will find a familiar face at Adams State in Alamos, Colo. Demonettes senior Courtney Brookover signed to play volleyball at the university. The two were a part of the volleyball program at Santa Fe High in 2018, although Brookover played on the junior varsity.
• • •
Among the celebration of high school athletes signing with college programs last month was a pair of male cheerleaders from St. Michael’s.
The school announced May 2 that recent graduates Gabe Larranaga and Xxier Archuleta have earned spots on the University of New Mexico’s spirit squad next season.
• • •
With New Mexico Highlands University men’s basketball program signing T.J. Sanchez to a scholarship, the roster makeup continues to entice Northern New Mexico fans. The Cowboys will have players from Capital (Sanchez), Santa Fe High (Antonio Lovato), Pecos (Mario Archuleta) and West Las Vegas (D.J. Bustos). That doesn’t include the four players from Albuquerque and another from Capitan to give the roster a distinct New Mexico feel.
Oh, and coach Mike Dominguez played at Española Valley and Capital.
• • •
It’s likely that the 2020 Minor League Baseball season will be canceled any day now.
It hasn’t, however, stopped the Albuquerque Isotopes from being as active as possible off the field. The Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies announced this week they are competing in MiLB’s The Greatest Gorra competition, an online contest to determine who among the 92 teams in the Copa de la Diversion has the best cap.
The ’Topes, of course, are known as the Mariachis in the Copa challenge. The franchise has won Copa title each of the last two years and the team’s merchandise has been a huge hit.
The Gorra competition will be determined by the fans, who are encouraged to vote for the hat of their chose by visiting www.MiLB.com/contests when the contest begins on Monday.
