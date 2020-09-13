The wait is finally over, New Mexico.
For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic shut things down in March, high school sports — albeit on a limited basis — begin anew this week. Monday is the first day prep athletes can officially convene for golf, volleyball, cross-country and powerlifting practices.
Yes, powerlifting.
The trio of squat, bench press and deadlift, the king of all muscle-building exercises, is available for boys and girls in 12 different weight classes. While eighth graders are allowed (depending on the school district) to participate at the varsity level in most sports, they are prohibited from powerlifting under the New Mexico Activities Association.
Santa Fe Public Schools athletic coordinator Larry Chavez said the earliest date for fall sports competition is Oct. 5
As Capital and Santa Fe High return to the volleyball court Monday, Albuquerque Public Schools will also open practice after speculation distance-learning protocols may have affected the start, but that is not the case.
Meanwhile, the state championships for cross-country will be Dec. 4-5, with volleyball a week later. Golf will run, per usual, with fall and spring seasons culminating with state tournaments June 21-22. That’s about six weeks later than the typical early May format.
Carisa Padilla won this year’s City of Santa Fe Golf Championships, held Labor Day weekend at the Country Club and Marty Sanchez Links. She was one of eight women in a field that included her former coach at St. Michael’s, Robin Martinez.
Martinez coached the Lady Horsemen toteam state titles in 2017 and 2018 in Class 1A-3A, led by with Padilla. Padilla won the individual championship in 2017 and 2019, and was the heavy favorite to win again before the pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 tournament in May.
She said playing in the same pairing as her coach during the first round of the city tournament was an interesting experience.
“You’re not supposed to get any coaching when you’re out there but I kept wanting to ask her what I should be doing,” Padilla said.
The tournament’s second and final round on Sept. 5 turned out to be Padilla’s last as a New Mexico resident, at least for a while. She spent this past weekend driving with her family to Cheney, Wash., to start her freshman year at Eastern Washington University, a Division I school in the Big Sky Conference in the same geographic vicinity as Gonzaga and Washington State.
The Eagles canceled their fall golf season and mandated that all on-campus residents must live in single-domicile settings. Padilla said she was scheduled to have one of her teammates as a roommate but will now have a place to herself.
The coronavirus has claimed a lot of fun activities the past six months (see Isotopes and Fuego baseball, the Balloon Fiesta, Indian Market, college and prep sports, the state fair, etc.). One thing it hasn’t taken is The Big T.
The Big Tesuque Trail Run is still on and this year’s theme is “The Race to Outrun Coronavirus.” The 12-mile race has actually already started in a fashion. With health restrictions and social-distancing protocols in mind, runners can head out to the course between now and Oct. 3 to run a self-timed loop.
Registration is ongoing until the actual date of the race. It’s $40 and race organizer Peter Fant said he is expecting between 100 and 150 people. As of Saturday afternoon there were already about 40, which is encouraging because the race’s publicity push has largely been word of mouth.
“About 95 percent of the people we get are from the Santa Fe-Los Alamos-Albuquerque area, so I’d say the numbers are pretty good,” Fant said. “I wasn’t really expecting it because, you know, everyone’s kind of been hiding in their shell the last five or six months. The word’s getting out though.”
All the profits go to a good cause (visit their website at www.santafestriders.org for details) and the conditions should be ideal. The early October setting means the peak of fall foliage, just a week or two before it typically falls and hides a trail that can be, let’s face it, treacherous.
It starts at 10,000 feet, heads 6 miles uphill to the halfway point at the familiar t-post at 12,000 feet, then back down the same route. On a good day the trail is difficult enough with all the uneven terrain and giant rocks. As soon as the leaves come down, all those ankle-bending obstacles are nearly impossible to see.
“If you intend to fall, make sure you wear gloves because you go down and your fingers splay,” Fant said.
“You could damage yourself on those rocks, but the leaves shouldn’t be a problem [on Oct. 3]. It should be full color by then.”
There are some difference this year. The self-timed option is on the honor system. Entrants are asked to submit their usual times upon registration so, as the race website says, there are no wink-wink moments when you cross the finish line.
“All times will be self-reported on the run signup website and we know your times from before, so we’ll be on the lookout for any suspiciously good PRs,” the site says.
