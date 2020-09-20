The pandemic is a constant reminder that most news is, well, kind of a major downer.
Then there’s this: A reader sent in a handwritten letter to our managing editor — in cursive, no less — telling us a story about what he did to get outside and shake off the cabin fever that many of us suffer from.
Allen D. Lopez, a loyal New Mexican reader from Pecos, dug out his fishing gear and headed to his favorite spot on the Pecos River. He came home with a 31-inch, 9-pound rainbow trout.
In layman’s terms, that’s a big fish from a river where the average catch is usually a lot smaller.
“For Labor Day, during the pandemic, didn’t want to stay home, can’t get together with friends for a picnic,” he wrote. “So decided to go fishing and, low and behold, in the river I caught a whopper.”
He ended it with this: “Perhaps it will encourage others during this shut-in.”
Thanks, Mr. Lopez. That’s the good news we needed.
◆ ◆ ◆
The Ageless Arm can’t be stopped, not even by COVID-19.
Santa Fe’s lovable hardball hero Rodney Tafoya, a lefty who has been playing competitive baseball about as long as Fergie Jenkins and Satchel Paige (Northern New Mexico chapter, of course) will be pitching for his latest lifetime milestone Oct. 8-11. He’ll take the mound searching for career win No. 450 when he pitches for a team in a 25-and-over amateur league.
A St. Michael’s grad who has played professionally pretty much everywhere imaginable, including the Pecos League for several different teams, Tafoya last climbed the hill for the Salina Stockade during this summer’s COVID-bubble Pecos League in Houston.
He got into the sixth inning, holding a lead until a solo home run by Roswell tied it. He got a no-decision.
In truth, 450 is just a pit stop for Tafoya’s next goal: 500 wins and, perhaps one day, a spot in the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame.
◆ ◆ ◆
Anyone familiar with New Mexico Highlands baseball remembers former baseball coach Steve Jones. He spent 17 years with the Cowboys and was inducted into the H-Club Hall of Honor for leading the program to six appearances in the NCAA Division II regionals, three Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tournament titles and two regular season championships.
After years of pushing that boulder up the hill, he left NMHU to start the program at Texas A&M-Texarkana. An NAIA school that hugs the state line bordering Texas and Arkansas, it has become a consistent winner since playing its first game in 2016. The Eagles were 100-65 between 2016-18 and have won 145 games in five seasons under Jones.
Earlier this month he snagged another New Mexico recruit when he signed Rio Rancho High School product Tyler Murphy, the son of legendary RRHS baseball coach Ron Murphy. It marks the second player from the state on the roster, along with Los Alamos grad Jacob Rutten.
◆ ◆ ◆
The U.S. Open concluded Sunday at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, N.Y.. This year’s field included six former players from Mountain West Conference schools, including one of the surprising names near the top of the leaderboard — Xander Schauffele from San Diego State.
Schauffele finished the tournament in an impressive fifth place and broke par in the first round with a 2-under 68 on the tough Winged Foot course. Two other Mountain West products survived the cut — UNLV’s Adam Scott and Boise State’s Troy Merritt, who each finished far back in the field.
Three others didn’t make the weekend, but their slots on the leaderboard were next to some impressive names. Former Lobo Victor Perez was 10-over through Friday’s second round, four shots off the cut line. His tally was the same as a couple of guys by the names of Tiger Woods and Justin Rose.
Former San Jose State standout Mark Hubbard was plus-14, same as Jordan Spieth and one better than Sergio Garcia. Former UNLV player Kurt Kitayama was 7-over, missing the cut by just one stroke.
◆ ◆ ◆
There’s rumbling that the Mountain West could soon start an abbreviated eight-game football schedule, following in step with the Big Ten’s recent decision to restart its season. Both conferences announced in August that they would indefinitely suspend sports this fall due to COVID-19.
The Big Ten announced it will be back on the field the weekend of Oct. 24. If the MWC does the same, an all-league slate would begin in late October.
On Saturday night, UNM’s sports information department issued a vague statement attributed to football coach Danny Gonzales in which he lauded athletics leaders and medical staff for working on a plan that “has been successfully implemented to safely play the sport we love.”
Last week, athletic director Eddie Nuñez declined comment on the matter, but the MWC’s plan appears to have one major roadblock the Big Ten does not: State health guidelines. Five of the league’s 12 schools are from New Mexico, California and Hawaii, states that have restrictions that seem to prevent any return to play (see United, New Mexico, soccer).
Unless the other seven MWC teams are able to host the other five in what would be a comically imbalanced and unfair scheduling tactic, particularly given the economic headaches each school would face, it seems that the only football in these parts will be watching on TV.
Then again, you never know.
