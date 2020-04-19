As the COVID-19 epidemic continues to linger, more sporting events and activities fall by the wayside.
The Santa Fe Century bike ride, one of the staples of spring for the past 35 years, will not hold its event May 17 as scheduled. According a statement on its website, organizers are exploring whether to reschedule for later this year or cancel the event. A decision will be made by May 17.
“Our paramount concern is to provide a safe venue for the cyclists, our partners, the cadre of volunteers, and event organizers,” the statement said.
Meanwhile, the New Mexico Senior Olympics’ board of directors unanimously voted to cancel the 2020 State Summer Games because of the outbreak, according to a Friday press release. The event was scheduled for June 10-13 at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces. Registration fees will be refunded.
Complicating matters is that this edition of the state Senior Olympics was a qualifier for the national games scheduled for next year, the release stated. State Executive Director Cecilia Acosta told the board the National Senior Games Association is analyzing potential impacts the coronavirus outbreak is having on state games across the nation as well as the qualifying process.
One thing the virus has not stopped is recruiting, and New Mexico Highlands has landed players in two sports.
West Las Vegas High School quarterback John Balizan announced he will play for the Cowboys. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior threw for 2,033 yards and 20 touchdowns as the Dons went 7-5 and reached the Class 3A quarterfinals this past season.
Meanwhile, the men’s basketball program picked up a commitment from Magdalena High School senior Owen Olney, a 6-1 wing who helped the Steers to the Class 2A championship game. A transfer from Rio Rancho, Olney averaged 16.1 points and 5.3 rebounds during the 2019-20 season as Magdalena went undefeated until a 63-53 loss to four-time state champion Pecos in the state final.
Desiray Anderson, a 2015 Santa Fe Prep graduate, announced she was accepted into the Doctor of Physical Therapy program at George Fox University in Newberg, Ore.
Anderson, who played volleyball at Eastern New Mexico from 2015-2018 and was the head coach at Clovis Christian last fall, had said in the fall she planned on heading out of state to focus on finishing her work in physical therapy. She said she plans to return to the state and get back into coaching.
In her lone year as head coach, Anderson led Clovis Christian to a 6-11 record — an improvement of four wins from the previous season.
There are more notes on Santa Fe pitching sensation Rodney Tafoya and his almost endless list of moments in his 40-year career. A few highlights did not make it into the story that ran in Sunday’s New Mexican about his Instagram project about the game balls from 420 of his 448 wins, but still deserve mention:
u June 21, 1998, the four-homer game: Yes, Tafoya can hit, too, and showed it in a 29-8 win as he pitched for the Albuquerque Cubs in a New Mexico Senior Baseball League game. Tafoya can thank his brother, Jack Tafoya, for finding all four balls Tafoya hit, which wasn’t easy amid the brush beyond the outfield fence.
u March 22, 1986, a complete-game win over a Division I school: It wasn’t the first time Tafoya beat an NCAA school, having come on in relief to secure a win over New Mexico State when he pitched at NMHU. A year later, he had transferred to Newman College (now University) in Wichita, Kansas, and earned his first win as a starter over a Division I team, a 10-0 victory over Kan. It also was the first D-I win for Newman.
u May 4, 2013, Win No. 300: Tafoya, playing for the Albuquerque Yankees, said he was especially proud of this victory, and not just because he broke the 300-win barrier with an 11-4 win over the Albuquerque Colts in an Albuquerque Men’s Senior Baseball League game. He said it was a big enough event that his feat that it ran in 150 newspapers nationally and was picked up by ESPN and Fox Sports. Tafoya said he collected copies from 40 newspapers.
Of course, there are even more Tafoya stories, but those will come in time as he marches on in his bid for 500 career wins.
