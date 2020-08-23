In case you missed it — and to be fair, we all probably missed it — this past weekend was supposed to be the start of the high school football season.
As Taos coach Art Abreu wrote online, “Nothing beats August football. Covid can kick rocks.”
This week was also supposed to be Week 0 of the college football season with the University of New Mexico opening at home against Idaho State and New Mexico State playing in the Rose Bowl against UCLA on Saturday.
Spring football, here we come. Hopefully.
The pandemic hasn’t stopped all sports, though. Utah is one of several states that is pushing ahead with prep football. And one of its schools, American Fork, made national headlines this past weekend when its athletic director paused its game against Timpview because some fans weren’t wearing protective face gear, while others were sitting too close together.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association, which is run by former New Mexico Activities Association assistant director Robert Zayas, announced it will make a decision on what to do within 72 hours of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealing his reopening guidelines for the state’s school systems. Those guidelines should be out early this week and Zayas said he would respond with his own plan shortly thereafter.
As for the 505/575, you can still hang your hat on October when volleyball and cross-country kick things off.
University of New Mexico men’s basketball head coach Paul Weir will hold a virtual state-of-the-program address with media on Tuesday morning. With the past few weeks he’s had, it’s safe to assume he’ll need to block out a good hour or two just to cover everything.
He still hasn’t made himself available to discuss the tragic death of Santa Fe High graduate J.B. White, the Lobos’ most high-profile high school recruit in years, nor has he spoken at length about the arrest, suspension and subsequent resignation of popular assistant coach Brandon Mason.
Earlier this week a UNM spokeswoman said any media inquiries for Weir would be “put on a list” and returned when appropriate. Apparently that means there hasn’t been an appropriate time until Tuesday for the department to put its face of the program in a public light.
Other topics will surely be the recent exit of senior guard Zane Martin, the news that incoming North Carolina transfer Jeremiah Francis is immediately eligible after getting approval from the NCAA on a petition to play right away, and the recent additions of Isaiah Marin and Logan Padgett, a pair of newcomers who still leave the Lobos one scholarship player short of a full roster for next season — assuming there even is a next season.
This week social media was abuzz with fans tossing out names of potential assistant coaches to replace Mason, a likable guy whom the players and fans adored. The most popular name is that of J.R. Giddens, a former Lobo star who played briefly in the NBA and has made millions over the last decade playing ball internationally.
Giddens has the respect and energy, not to mention name recognition, to be a positive public relations boost to a program seemingly drowning in bad vibes. But would a gratifying assistant coaching job be enough to lure him away from lucrative professional paychecks?
Tune in Tuesday to see if UNM, a school notorious for not making its personnel available in sticky times, allows Weir to discuss these matters.
As we sit and wait for the return to sports of any kind in New Mexico, here’s another thing to look forward to: Professional hoops with the return of the New Mexico Bullsnakes this October, pandemic permitting.
Before anything else, check out the team’s website, GoBullsnakes.com. The uniforms look like they were stolen from a fast food chain’s bowling team. They’re so bad that they’re actually kind of cool.
The Snakes are members of the American Basketball Association, the hoops equivalent to baseball’s Pecos League. Its business model is pretty simple: Plant as many teams in as many towns as possible. Last year the ABA was home to 173 teams in six geographic regions, including the Pacific (49 clubs) that was home to the Bullsnakes.
Team nicknames run kind of short with that type of growth. Some of the better options were Zombies, Vulcans, Bootleggers, 78s and Desperados. There’s also an odd attraction to heavenly bodies with three teams named All-Stars and others like the Delta Stars, Novastars, Rising Stars, Stars & Stripes and simply Stars.
The ABA, of course, was all the rage from 1967-76 when it made legends out players like Dr. J and the Ice Man. Four of the league’s original lot merged with the NBA in ’76 when the Nets, Spurs, Nuggets and Pacers all made the move, doing away with the iconic red, white and blue ABA game ball in favor of the evolving NBA game we know today.
The ABA remained dormant until 1999 when it was relaunched as a community-driven league with more teams than people cared to count. Remember Santa Fe’s teams? Yes, teams. The City Different was home to the Style and the Whips, neither of which lasted longer than a rolling tumbleweed.
Then there was the Gallup Talons, a club that hosted a few UNM castoffs.
The Bullsnakes are scheduled to return to play Oct. 24, dependent on virus restrictions.
It’s been a season of locals in the major leagues, the latest coming last Tuesday when former UNM infielder Luis Gonzalez made his debut with the Chicago White Sox.
Gonzo was inserted as a defensive replacement for Sox rookie Luis Robert in the top of the eighth inning. It didn’t take long for him to get into the scorebook as he committed an error in centerfield on a ball hit by Detroit’s Jacoby Jones. He then threw Jones out at second as the Tigers outfielder tried to extend the play.
Gonzalez got his first plate appearance in the bottom of that inning, getting plunked by a 97 mph fastball by Detroit reliever Gregory Soto. He came around to score his first big league run moments later in a 10-4 win for the Sox.
He got his first official plate appearance Friday night at Wrigley Field against the Cubs, striking out on three pitches against Jason Adam in a pinch-hit opportunity in the top of the ninth.
Gonzalez joins former New Mexico State star Daniel Johnson to make the bigs this season. Johnson debited with the Cleveland Indians in July.
