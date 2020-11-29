As far as stocking stuffers go, it was a rousing success.
Hidden inside its own protective COVID-free bubble in Phoenix, the New Mexico State men’s basketball team took a break from practice on Saturday to receive its championship rings for winning a second Western Athletic Conference title in 2019-20.
The Aggies ended last season on a 19-game winning streak, their NCAA Tournament hopes dying when the coronavirus shut down the WAC Tournament the second week in March, then wiping out the entire Big Dance just days later.
NMSU opened its season Sunday night with a difficult 83-77 win over Arizona Christian, an NAIA program that won 24 games last season and started this season with five straight wins.
It was the only game on NMSU’s nonconference schedule (so far) as the team has taken up residence in Arizona to avoid New Mexico’s public health order that currently prohibits youth, college and professional sports.
• • •
NMSU’s women’s basketball team has already played twice, losing at UTEP and crushing Park University, another NAIA team from the Phoenix area.
The state’s other women’s team, UNM, is off to a much quieter start. The Lobos were stunned in a preseason exhibition against Division II program West Texas A&M, losing 68-65 Nov. 25 in Canyon, Texas.
For the uninitiated, UNM has moved its operations to Canyon to avoid New Mexico’s lockdown.
The Lobos led 36-23 at halftime but were outscored 24-10 in the fourth quarter, shooting 20 percent from the field and getting outrebounded 10-5.
UNM made news again Saturday when the Mountain West postponed this week’s season-opening series against Boise State to the week of March 1. The Lobos were supposed to host the Broncos on Thursday and Saturday, but a location couldn’t be secured.
The UNM men, as of Sunday morning, were still on for their Thursday-Saturday road swing to Boise State, despite a glaring statement from head coach Paul Weir last week that said the team hadn’t made plans to travel to Idaho in anticipation of a presumed postponement until later in December or the first week of March.
As for COVID-19 tests, neither UNM basketball program reported any new cases through testing conducted over the Thanksgiving break. Both teams had two rounds of tests and since each moved to Texas two weeks ago, neither has had an outbreak.
The agenda for Wednesday’s New Mexico Activities Association board of directors meeting is out. Topics include alignment and classification for the 2022-24 block, approval of the NMAA’s 990 tax form, approval for the 2020-21 athletic calendar and action items on freshman participation and participation for athletes after the 2021 season ends.
The meeting is set for 9:30 a.m. and will be streamed online.
With the coronavirus taking a huge chunk out of the sports world the past few weeks, it’s safe to assume that the biggest point of contention in Wednesday’s meeting will be the subject of if (or when) high school sports will resume in New Mexico.
• • •
The family of a man killed in an avalanche at Taos Ski Valley in 2019 has launched a foundation that aims to raise safety awareness and place avalanche search dogs at ski resorts across the U.S.
Corey Borg-Massanari died while traversing Kachina Peak. He was one of two victims from the same incident.
The foundation hopes to have a dog at Taos Ski Valley by 2021 and another at Vail, one of Borg-Massanari’s favorite spots to ski, by 2022.
According to a press release issued last week, Leland Thompson at Taos Ski Valley patroller and owner of the avalanche dog who found Borg-Massanari, will be assisting the foundation with the dog application process.
“I’m honored to work with the Corey Borg-Massanari Foundation and keep the celebration of Corey’s life and spirit alive,” said Thompson. “We are humbled by the warm, cherished relationship that we have built with Corey’s brave family, albeit borne out of tragedy.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.