Monday marks the official start of preseason practice for high school sports competing this fall: volleyball, golf and cross-country. Athletes are required to have five days of practice before competition can begin, meaning Saturday is technically the first day we’ll see sanctioned prep sports since the state basketball tournament wrapped up without fans on March 14.
There’s a big if involved, though.
As of Sunday the state hadn’t given the go-ahead to allow competitions to commence. It could come any minute, it might not come at all.
New Mexico Activities Association Executive Director Sally Marquez amplified the uncertainty during last week’s emergency board of directors meeting when she said she was still waiting for word from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office for the green light.
The uncertainty is all part of a weird 2020 that will go down as one of the most imbalanced and unpredictable times in sports history. The only certainty is no fans will be allowed and only the most absolute essential personnel will be permitted to attend all events — if there are any.
Stay tuned Monday for more. Or, then again, nothing at all.
The most important news from last week’s NMAA board meeting was the elimination of the six- and nine-week grading periods used to determine athletic eligibility. The call for leniency was made by administrators pointing to the challenges of online learning.
It’s a valid concern and one worthy of discussion. Glitches in the matrix have made life miserable for students who experience connectivity issues and/or those who simply need the interpersonal interaction of in-class learning to keep their grades up.
The bottom line is this: If a sophomore, junior or senior has a cumulative grade point average high enough to withstand a bad fall semester, taking an F right now won't cause ineligibility, as is the norm. Different story for a freshman, who doesn’t have the credits for a cumulative GPA to carry it over a 2.0. One F this fall would eliminate athletic eligibility in the spring.
In short, there is no safety net for a freshman still acclimating to high school academics.
If Saturday night’s UFC Fight Night card in Abu Dhabi proved anything, it’s that a 38-year-old Holly Holm still has it and her opponent, Irena Aldana, can withstand a ferocious beating.
The ESPN-televised fight didn’t end until almost midnight — mid-morning on Sunday in Abu Dhabi — but, wow, the wait was worth it. Holm won what can only be described as a nearly flawless performance in a unanimous decision over five rounds to win her second straight fight and improve to 14-5 in the UFC. She’s currently the No. 2 contender in the women’s bantamweight division and one giant step closer to fighting for another title belt.
Less than two weeks away from her 39th birthday, Holm has nothing left to prove. She’ll likely end her career in the hall of fame for boxing and MMA, and long be remembered as a trailblazing fighter who managed to sustain an elite-level career for well over two decades. There’s been a lot of chatter the last few years that she’s past her prime and should retire.
If Saturday was any indication, it’s that age isn’t as much of a factor when you train the way Holm does. For proof, follow her Instagram page and watch some of her fitness workouts. Whether she’s 38 or 21 doesn’t matter with the way she dedicates herself to her sport.
Truth is, the time she has in front of her in the cage is coming to an end soon enough, but clinics like the one she put on against Aldana make you appreciate the opportunity she’s given her fans right now.
It’s playoff time in the United Soccer League and for the New Mexico Nomads — United, that is — it means more time on the road. As the regular season wrapped up Sunday, the United were second in Group C, a spot that would earn a first-round playoff trip to Group D champion San Antonio.
Aside from the fact that it would be New Mexico’s 16th straight road match amid COVID-19, it would be to a place where the home team is unbeaten. The winner would then move into the Western Conference semifinals against either El Paso or Tulsa, but even that one will likely be on the road given New Mexico’s current health guidelines that prohibit mass gatherings.
All this could change (sort of) if El Paso were to lose its regular season finale. Trailing the Locomotive FC by two points, the United could conceivably pass them in the standings should the USL allow New Mexico to make up its Sept. 23 postponed game against Rio Grande Valley — a game that would be played as early as Tuesday night. All other scenarios aside, it’s second place and at least one more road trip.
The State Parks Division is launching a new online portal for purchasing day-use passes for park visitors. Effective last weekend, people can buy and print a $5 pass at www.reserveamerica.com.
It’s done, said state parks director Christy Tafoya, to reduce face-to-face interaction with staff during COVID-19.
