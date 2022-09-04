Contrary to conventional wisdom, the defending Class 5A state boys soccer champions are rolling.
The Santa Fe High Demons defeated Los Alamos 3-2 on Saturday to improve to 4-0. It also represents the 19th straight win for the program, which is approaching a calendar year without losing.
The last time Santa Fe High lost came Sept. 10, 2021, in the semifinals of the Albuquerque Academy Invitational — a 3-1 loss to the eventual 4A champion Chargers. It just so happens the one-year anniversary of that match is Saturday, which would be the tournament’s championship.
Last year, the Demons rode the stellar talents of now-departed Alex Waggoner, who parlayed a 73-goal junior season into a spot on the New Mexico United Academy club team for his senior year. This year, they are doing it with a much more balanced approach.
Eight players have already found the back of the net, which took the entire season for the team to do last year. Four Demons already have at least two goals, and they have a 75 percent assist ratio on their 16 goals.
Santa Fe High head coach Chris Eadie said while Waggoner cannot be replaced, the group of midfielders might be as good, if not better, than last year’s group.
“We’re seeing this midfield is probably going to be more capable of having goals coming from those five, six, seven players,” Eadie said.
Saturday’s win begins a key stretch for Santa Fe High, which plays five matches in eight days, including that Academy tournament.
u u u
While St. Michael’s and Las Vegas Robertson are the clear co-favorites in Class 3A volleyball, a fellow District 2-3A rival could be a dark horse hovering on the horizon. The Lady Braves are 4-0 after sweeping Escalante on Tuesday, which is the program’s best start since starting the 2018 season 9-1.
This season marks the first under head coach Joseph Garcia, who replaced Brian Gurule when he was let go after 11 seasons.
SFIS will find out where it stands in the 3A pecking order at this weekend’s Tournament of Champions at Santa Fe High and Capital, and could possibly run into the Lady Horsemen and the Lady Cardinals.
u u u
The UNM men’s golf team is coming to a course near you. The Lobos will kick off (tee off?) their season with an intrasquad scrimmage Monday at the Los Alamos County Golf Course.
It’s a media-friendly event with the Lobos holding a press session at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch and then a 2 p.m. intrasquad round.
The Lobos’ first tournament is later this week in Scottsdale, Ariz. They’ll be part of the Maui Jim Intercollegiate at the Mirabel Golf Club, then get a two-week break before hosting the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate at the UNM Championship Course on Sept. 23-24.
There are nine more tournaments spread between this fall and mid-April, not including the Mountain West Conference Championship in late April in Tucson, Ariz.
u u u
The New Mexico Fencing Foundation in Santa Fe will be hosting three-time Olympian Courtney Hurley for a clinic with local fencers Sept. 17-18.
She won a bronze at the 2012 summer games in London and was a four-time All-American while at Notre Dame. The 31-year-old was most recently part of Team USA’s contingent at the Tokyo Olympics.
u u u
Not a great start for the Mountain West.
Even worse considering the expansion of the College Football Playoff to 12 teams four years from now, a format that opens the door for a non-power league like the MWC to actually get a team into the playoff.
To get there, it’ll likely take a perfect season from whatever team comes out of the Mountain West — and even that might not be enough. It takes wins over teams from the Power 5 conferences to pad a résumé that’s inherently stacked against those who thumb their noses at giving a bid to a lesser-known team.
Through Week Zero and Week One this fall, the MWC had six games against Power 5 programs. They lost all of them. Some were expected — looking at you, Utah State and Colorado State. The Aggies were hammered by top-ranked Alabama on Saturday and the Rams were beaten by 44 in the Big House by Michigan.
Others truly smarted, like San Diego State’s loss to Arizona in the debut of the Aztecs’ brand-new stadium and Boise State’s 34-17 loss at Oregon State.
The Lobos will get their turn against the big boys with a Sept. 24 visit to LSU. It’s one of 10 games between the MWC and Power 5 before the end of the month. Road trips to Auburn, Iowa, Michigan and USC are sprinkled in there.