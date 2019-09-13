The Food and Drug Administration said Friday that it had detected low levels of a cancer-causing contaminant in samples of heartburn medicines containing the drug commonly known as Zantac. It was advising patients who take over-the-counter versions to consider switching to a different medication.
But no recalls have been initiated, and the agency said patients who take prescription versions of the drug, known as ranitidine, should consult with their doctors before stopping. The European Medicines Agency is also looking into the issue.
Zantac, the brand-name version of the drug, is sold by Sanofi, but generic versions are widely sold. The FDA has not identified any specific products that were affected.
A spokeswoman for Sanofi said the company does not plan to recall the product.
“Sanofi takes patient safety seriously, and we are committed to working with the FDA,” the spokeswoman, Ashleigh Koss, said in a statement. The over-the-counter version of Zantac “has been around for over a decade and meets all the specified safety requirements for use in the OTC market.”
The contaminant, a type of nitrosamine called N-nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA, is the same one that was found in some versions of valsartan, a blood-pressure drug carrying the brand name Diovan. The discovery of NDMA in valsartan led to several recalls of the commonly prescribed drug, which in turn led to supply shortages.
The valsartan recalls have renewed questions about the safety of the American drug supply, particularly of generic drugs, composed of raw ingredients that are frequently manufactured in countries like China and where FDA oversight has lagged.
“I think this is another good example of how our regulations need to change,” said Dinesh Thakur, a drug-safety advocate who exposed widespread quality problems as a former executive at the Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories. He said the FDA’s testing is too lax. “Things like this will never get caught, unless somebody is actually actively looking for stuff.”
Nitrosamines can cause tumors in the liver and other organs in lab animals, and are believed to be carcinogenic in humans. NDMA can form during manufacturing if the chemical reactions used to make the drug are not carefully controlled and monitored, the FDA has said.