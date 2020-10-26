The Luna Fire burning in canyons southeast of Taos is no longer a threat to structures, the U.S. Forest Service announced Monday.
The 10,000-acre wildfire, which started Oct. 17 outside the tiny community of Chacon near the Taos and Mora County line, was previously a threat to 400 homes and businesses before 3 to 6 inches of snow overnight helped firefighters increase containment from 5 percent Sunday to 27 percent Monday.
"In the afternoon, rain, snow and sleet began falling over the fire area," Forest Service spokeswoman Javonne Goodman said in a news release. "For the safety of firefighting resources, all personnel were pulled back to Base Camp at Mora High School."
Another 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected to fall on the fire Monday. The number of people assigned to the fire dropped to 265 from 290 Sunday. They are being aided by three helicopters, three bulldozers and four fire engines.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Luna Fire is burning two miles from Chacon, 15 miles from Mora, five miles from Guadalupita, 4 1/2 miles from Sierra Bonita, 3 1/2 miles from Black Lake, 9 1/2 from Angel Fire and seven miles from Valle Escondido.
