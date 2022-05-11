As wildfire crews prepared for yet another day of red-flag conditions — heavy gusts, warm temperatures and low humidity — officials reported Wednesday morning the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire had grown to 236,939 acres.
It saw about 33,000 acres of growth in a day, with much of the newly burned acreage to the north, near the Mora County communities of Chacon and Guadalupita.
The fire also edged south, past San Pablo in San Miguel County, east of Las Vegas, N.M.
New growth dropped the rate of containment to 33 percent.
There are now 1,863 personnel participating in the fight against the wildfire, which could become the largest in New Mexico's history. The Whitewater-Baldy Complex Fire in the Gila Mountains in 2012 now holds the record at 297,845 acres. The Las Conchas Fire in the Jemez Mountains a year earlier, which burned over 150,000 acres, was the largest of its time.
The Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez Mountains — at more than 43,000 acres — is largely consuming fuels left in the Las Conchas burn scar. That blaze remains just 11 percent contained, with just over 1,000 personnel assigned to battle it.
Fire crews are competing against days of high winds and a coming storm that could bring lightning strikes — and new fire starts.
While residents of several communities in areas where the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire is no longer active are allowed to return to their homes, officials have enacted new evacuation orders and have put much of Taos County and part of Colfax County on "Ready" and "Set" status, meaning residents, including those in Black Lake and Angel Fire, must prepare to evacuate as the fire moves farther north.
Noting the fire could push as far as Taos, Angel Fire and Black Lake, Todd Abel, an operations section chief for the fire’s incident management team, said Tuesday, “This fire has enough energy … that those areas are going to see fire.”
In a Wednesday morning briefing, he reiterated that prediction. With wind gusts coming from the south and southwest, Abel said, the fire is "making a large push every time," on a ridge exposed to the winds. "Very tough, steep terrain. A lot of vegetation here. A lot of trees dead and downed. A lot of needle casts on the forest floor. This fire is going to continue to move toward Guadalupita North."
Crews are working to assess and protect homes and other structures at Black Lake, where Abel said officials believe the fire will reach by the day's end. Teams also working along a road toward Taos to begin preventive efforts, he added.
"We've got more and more resources showing up on scene every day," Abel said.
This is a developing story.