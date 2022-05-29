Strengthening winds hampered crews’ efforts Sunday to further contain the megafire that has raged since April, and the challenge isn’t expected to wane as gusty conditions continue through Memorial Day.
Winds blowing as high as 50 mph kept aircraft from dropping water Sunday, putting more of the onus on ground crews to battle the enormous Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
Despite the stronger winds making the fire more active, crews mostly held their ground on the northern flank through Sunday, losing only a few hundred acres as they fought to keep the flames from spreading near Angostura on the west side of N.M. 518.
The winds, which have prompted red flag warnings for several days, have tested containment lines, and so far they are holding, said Mike Johnson, spokesman for the incident management team combating the fire.
“We are confident it’s going to continue to hold,” Johnson said.
Teams also worked along N.M. 121 from Chacon to Holman to secure the perimeter of the fire, which has burned 314,750 acres and is 50 percent contained.
The number of personnel is at 3,001.
The blaze, the largest in the state’s history, resulted from two fires merging in late April. Both sprang from prescribed burns the U.S. Forest Service conducted. One occurred when a planned fire blew out of control and the other was caused by a “sleeper fire” lying dormant in debris for months after a pile burn was ignited in January.
A Pacific Northwest incident management team assumed command of the fire’s northern section Sunday. Team leaders spoke at a briefing about how they want to keep making progress and work to get evacuees back into their homes.
Operations will stay mostly the same, although fire managers are shifting more resources to the Chacon Canyon area in anticipation of the fiercer winds blowing through Monday.
The weather is forecast to become more favorable overall by Wednesday, with winds letting up and humidity increasing substantially, fire behavior analyst Joe Hernandez said.
However, at the same time, there will be a 20 percent to 30 percent chance of thunderstorms, which could stir erratic winds and generate lightning, he said.
Extended forecasts call for a return to drier conditions but without the strong winds of the past few days, Hernandez said.
On Sunday, the winds were blowing the flames inward into the containment lines along the western edge rather than making them spread outward, Hernandez said. The eastern lines have been strongly reinforced in the past several weeks, enabling them to withstand the winds’ eastward push, he said.
Crews are fortifying lines, especially on the southwest corner, and removing anything flammable — brush, vegetation, debris, pine needles — to minimize the chance of the fire flaring up again in this area after residents return, said John Chester, operations section chief for fire’s southern area.
“We’re doing a lot of good work in there to strengthen and hold that,” Chester said. “So when we … give that notice that you can move back into your homes, we won’t have to come back and say you have to leave again in the event of a weather change.”