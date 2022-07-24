072222FireRisk_LS_1.JPG

Jerry Gomez, 66, of Rociada cuts out a window on the home he is building on the lot where his old home used to be Friday. Gomez’s home burned in the Calf Canyon Fire. New Mexico is now the 13th most expensive state to insure a home in due to fire risk.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

All the smoke and fire year in and year out adds up to New Mexico having the nation’s 13th-highest home insurance rates, a new QuoteWizard study shows.

The other 12 are all in Tornado Alley or prime hurricane territory.

“It’s directly related to wildfires [in New Mexico],” said Nick VinZant, senior analyst at QuoteWizard, an online insurance comparison platform.

Jerry Gomez carries a window Friday to the home he is building on the lot where his old home used to be in Rociada.
Bertha Salazar of Santa Fe poses for a portrait in front of her home Friday. With higher insurance rates and higher fuel prices, Salazar can’t afford to drive her truck and it’s now just parked in front of her home.

