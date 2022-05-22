LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Though they were ordered to evacuate from the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, Jack Martinez and his wife, Betty, remained behind.
“We didn’t evacuate because we knew we had to do something,” said Jack Martinez, fire chief for La Placita Volunteer Fire Department in Gallinas Canyon, about 10 miles northwest of Las Vegas, N.M.
“It’s just part of our job as being firefighters,” added Betty Martinez, the assistant chief for the volunteer fire department. “I was amazed at what I saw. We had a front seat to the destruction.”
The damage, in Gallinas Canyon and throughout the fire zone, is significant. But so is the commitment of volunteer firefighters like the Martinezes, officials said.
It’s not uncommon for volunteer firefighters to assist during wildland fires, said Renette Saba, public information officer with the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Incident Management Team.
“In rural areas, generally the volunteers [firefighters] are the folks who live there, and they will stay,” Saba said. “We are there to deal with the extenuating situation and consult with them on all levels to get their knowledge of roads and residences. They have been very helpful.”
Both fires, which later merged into one, started in the backyard of La Placita Volunteer Fire Department on April 6 and 19, respectively. For two weeks during the crisis, the Martinezes, who have belonged to La Placita department for most of its 23-year existence, slept an average of four hours a night; three of those nights were spent in their truck.
Still, they drove around the community, checking on folks, spraying water on structures and dealing with hot spots.
From the safety of a ranch pasture less than a half-mile from their home, the couple and a few other volunteers witnessed the fire rip through Gallinas Canyon on April 29.
“I couldn’t see the mountain. It was burning and smoking, and the noise was like a train,” said Jack Martinez, 71, a lifelong canyon resident. “You could feel the heat pass by, and then it got real cold with white smoke.”
“I never seen anything like that happen,” his wife, 67, added.
In nearby El Porvenir, the fire destroyed the three-bedroom home where Jack Martinez grew up with eight siblings.
Former La Placita Fire Chief Karen Baldi, 68, hoped for the best the night the fire came through the canyon. She and fellow firefighter Mary Shaw, 72, stayed at the fire station, which sits in a safety zone because it’s not close to trees.
“We were listening to the wind,” said Baldi, a retired Air Force flight surgeon. “We didn’t sleep well. We knew our houses [were in danger.] It was the most intense thing I’ve experienced, and I’ve been in Iraq.”
She and Shaw, a retired New Mexico Highlands University biology professor, pumped water from the Gallinas River and transported 60,000 gallons to help fight the blaze.
Former La Placita firefighter Robert “Bobby” Padilla, 61, also stayed behind to protect the home he built. He said the fire came within 60 yards of the home.
A property caretaker and 20-year member of the National Guard, Padilla helped spray down homes.
“We had water lines all around the village,” he said.
Padilla also witnessed the fire come through the canyon.
“I’ve been to deployed to Desert Storm, went to the Los Alamos fire [known as the Cerro Grande Fire, in which 400 homes were lost] and in Iraq from 2002-04,” he said. “This was even more awful. When it’s in your backyard, it’s a different feeling.”