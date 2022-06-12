The Type 1 firefighting team that has played a major role in battling the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon blaze over the past two months is taking over the Midnight Fire near El Rito.
The fire was at nearly 3,800 acres Sunday evening and was at zero percent containment. At least two communities — Potrero and Valle de los Caballos — have been ordered to evacuate.
Southwest Incident Management Team 1, which has pulled three stints in the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, was assigned to the new location Sunday, according to the Carson National Forest.
The move was not a surprise; some fire crews and aircraft battling the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon blaze had been moved from its north zone to help on the Midnight Fire, burning about four miles from El Rito in Rio Arriba County.
Operations Section Chief Jayson Coil said the biggest initial challenge for firefighters will be to keep the blaze from moving east and northeast to the community of Vallecitos. He said it’s likely the number of people assigned to the fire, 202 on Sunday, will continue to grow.
Vallecitos, Canyon Plaza, La Madera West and Ancones have moved into a “set” evacuation status. Rio Arriba County Sheriff Billy Merrifield said officials would be going door to door in the area to make certain people understand their evacuation status.
Coil said the fire almost certainly will get larger, calling the acreage total at any one time “a static snapshot of a dynamic environment.”
Meanwhile, the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire is now 70 percent contained, an increase of 3 percent. Coil said that equates to about 19 more miles of fire line, much of it in the once-dangerous northwest side of the fire near Angostura in Taos County.
At one point, that edge of the fire had threatened a large section of Taos County and the Sipapu Ski Area but is now considered contained.
In all, the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire has burned 320,333 acres.