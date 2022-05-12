After a strenuous five-week fight with unrelenting wildfire in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, crews are expecting a three-day break from the powerful wind gusts that have pushed the perimeter of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire to an astounding 472 miles.
Officials reported Thursday morning the blaze had reached 259,810 acres — or 406 square miles. The 22,000 acres of new growth during Wednesday’s fierce winds, most of it in the northern reaches of Mora County, dropped the containment rate to 29 percent from 43 percent a few days earlier.
Still, fire behavior analyst Dan Pearson had some surprisingly positive news in a Thursday evening briefing: “The fire was very active, but it didn’t grow significantly at all,” he said.
Mora County Commissioner Frank Maestas had a more somber message: The ongoing battle to wrangle the blaze and protect people’s homes in some of the worst possible conditions is testing the patience of residents who stayed behind, perhaps spurring dangerous levels of outrage.
Maestas said he recently met with 30 to 40 people who voiced their frustration and anger. He warned any violence toward fire crews or law enforcement would be prosecuted as a felony crime. Residents have a right to stay in their homes and to be frustrated by the wildfire, he said in the evening briefing, but “you don’t have a right to get in the way.”
He pleaded with residents not to impede the work of the firefighting teams. “Mora is a proud community,” he said. “Don’t let a few individuals impact future benefit.”
Incident commander Dave Bales lauded Maestas’ words. “That speaks to my heart,” he said.
“It concerns me that when our structure protection groups have to move into the communities to do the best they can, protect the structures, [they] are being met with resistance, hostile aggression sometimes,” Bales added. “I’ve asked my forces that if they come across that, they need to leave the area. Their safety is first and foremost.”
Bales said later, “I know the emotions that everyone’s feeling. We have to work together for that common goal … so we can start that recovery phase.”
The fire will continue to grow, he said, and crews will be moving into more communities in coming days to begin preparations to protect homes from the flames. Those efforts include laying hoses and sprinkler systems and sometimes igniting ground fires to remove vegetation in the fire’s path.
Though winds are likely to ease Friday through Sunday, Pearson and other experts noted, firefighters will continue to face a vexing combination of high temperatures, increasing drought conditions, steep terrain and abundant fuels, challenging their efforts to corral the blaze.
When the winds die down, Pearson added, they may not prevent the fire from moving west toward the Pecos Wilderness and Pecos Canyon, as they have for several days.
He predicted the blaze will continue to grow predominantly north and east, around the communities of Chacon and Guadalupita North.
As the wildfire continues its move to the north, more communities farther south have been reopened, including the Gallinas area, where the fire rushed through two weeks ago. But San Miguel County Sheriff Chris Lopez and Les Montoya, the general manager of the Mora-San Miguel Electric Cooperative, warned residents would not have power in their homes due to heavy destruction of lines and poles.
Montoya said he planned to meet with contractors Friday to discuss the rebuilding effort. The extent of the damage caused by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire is still unclear, especially in the days since the two separate blazes merged.
San Miguel County officials have said about 270 structures burned, including 170 homes.
Most of that damage was in the communities hit early in the wildfire’s spread — Las Dispensas, Pendaries Village, Manuelitas and Cañoncito — county Deputy Manager Jesus Romero said.
Since then, the fire has swept for miles through numerous communities to both the north and south.
Romero expects the numbers of scorched homes and other structures to grow in coming days as the county completes damage assessments, a process that can occur only when fire officials deem an area safe to enter.
The county has been working to ensure areas no longer burning are safe for residents to return home, he added.
“I think we’re extremely fortunate and blessed that nobody lost their lives during this thing,” Romero said.
He acknowledged, “It’s tough when a community member’s house is no longer standing and it’s been in the family for generations. You know, that’s a real hard hit for the individuals that don’t have or couldn’t afford home insurance.”
He asked for the public’s patience as officials continue to gauge the level of destruction and the recovery needs.
“We ask the public to continue to bear with us,” he said. “We want to make sure that they’re safe and they continue to be safe, and that’s our number one priority.”