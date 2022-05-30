Officials caution the war against the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire is far from over. But clearly, a corner is being turned.
The fire, now at 315,223 acres and 50 percent containment, continues to thrash in certain spots around its more than 648-mile perimeter. But only one set of communities near the fire — the Pecos Canyon corridor bisected by N.M. 63 — remains in a ‘go’ evacuation status. All other towns in the neighborhood of the blaze have been cleared to return to their homes in either a “ready” or “set” status.
In another sign progress was being made and the fire is not the scourge it once was, the U.S. Forest Service announced Monday its evening community meetings, a daily staple available in a livestream format and, in some places, the radio, will be limited to three per week.
In a news release, the Forest Service said the change is a result of the success teams are having against the fire and limiting its growth.
About the only areas of fire line still bedeviling officials are its west and southwestern sides, where the Pecos Canyon corridor, including Holy Ghost, Cow Creek, Tres Lagunas, El Macho and Calf Canyon remain evacuated. The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office lifted “go” evacuation orders for Upper and Lower Colonias and downgraded designations near Pecos.
John Chester, an operations section chief for the fire’s south zone, offered hope even mandatory evacuation status along N.M. 63 could change.
“I’m confident over the next few days that you will start seeing some of these evacuation plans in the ‘go’ will tier down into ‘set’ and potentially the ‘ready’ [designation] as all the good work is continuing and the strong efforts of firefighters out there [are] starting to reflect in fire behavior,” Chester said during a briefing Monday morning.
Officials have cast a wary eye about the fire’s ability to move west, particularly after it created significant threats two weeks ago. Even through another day of strong breezes and gusts, the fire made relatively few major moves in any direction, though late Monday there was an unconfirmed report of a new start near Grass Mountain.
But the fire — called a “monster” by those who’ve had to fight it or devise plans on how to quell it — remains untamed in certain areas far from populated communities, mostly in the Pecos Wilderness. And it’s that uncertainty, San Miguel County Sheriff Chris Lopez said, that limits evacuation changes. He noted the fire remains active in Bull Creek and Elk Mountain, where it has continued to move west even against westerly winds.
“There’s a lot of thought, a lot of science,” Lopez said about evacuation and repopulation decisions. “We don’t just do it to do it.”
Chester said one of the hottest areas of the fire is north of the Pecos Canyon area, near Spring Mountain. He added the fire continues to “grow at a moderate pace,” consuming available fuels.
“You’ll continue to see that growth,” he said. “People may wonder why we’re not on the fire’s edge like we’ve been in other areas. That area is steep, nasty, rugged terrain … It’s just not a safe place to put firefighters.”
He said lines in more advantageous areas are being constructed to corral the fire, so “when it gets to our control lines, they will be prepped and ready.”