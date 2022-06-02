PENDARIES VILLAGE — Patches of charred mountainsides surround what is left of Pendaries Village, a mountain golf resort northwest of Las Vegas, N.M.
The odor of scorched wood lingers in the air, weeks after the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire swept through.
The village was one of the first communities hit by what has become the largest wildfire in recorded New Mexico history, now at more than 316,000 acres.
Mandatory evacuation orders were first issued in Pendaries on April 11 and then again April 21, just before two separate blazes caused by prescribed burns merged and spread for miles. Residents eventually returned to find 51 homes and 16 commercial buildings destroyed, along with key infrastructure. Only about 20 of the 200 families in the village have begun living in their homes again, many without electricity or potable water.
“We’re going to rebuild, and we’re going to rebuild better,” said Frank Sanchez, vice president of the Pendaries Village Community Association. “It is going to take a long time, and we need a lot of help. But the potential is there, and we’re going to make it happen.”
Pendaries General Manager Paul Aragon said he got the call at 9:30 p.m. April 21 to evacuate the village.
He went from door to door, telling people to flee their homes, and even argued with some homeowners who refused to leave.
In the aftermath, he discovered all four of the village’s water tanks were damaged, requiring extensive repairs that could cost up to $1 million.
The village allowed firefighters to use its water tanks when the fire was still miles away, he said, adding the extreme heat from the blaze caused the remaining water in the tanks to boil over and melt the protective coating that ensures water stays safe to drink.
“Our maintenance crew came in and reestablished waterline so we have at least nonpotable water because we have a lot of permanent residents that needed to come back — some, they’re very elderly and needed to come back,” Aragon said.
However, some parts of the village may not have drinking water for up to five weeks as the tanks undergo repairs.
Aragon said residents should boil water for three minutes before using it for dishwashing or bathing due to the possibility of bacterial buildup in the tanks.
The loss of the village’s water tanks has affected more than just Pendaries; Aragon said the village also provides water to homes in surrounding communities.
Pendaries Village is an upscale golf resort with million-dollar homes, most of which are insured. But many residents living near the village are Hispanic and Native American people who inherited property from their families through land grants.
“All these people that inherited houses from their great-grandfathers have a problem,” Sanchez said. “Many of them did not have insurance. So these houses in the valley are uninsured, and it will take years for them to be reimbursed.”
The Pendaries Village Community Association initially expected the Federal Emergency Management Agency to deliver a tank of potable water but went without it for nearly a week.
The organization then contacted Democratic state Sen. Pete Campos, who asked the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to deliver one.
Residents of Pendaries Village and nearby communities can now use the tank to fill up water jugs for their homes, Aragon said.
The fire also melted electrical boxes along the village’s roads, leaving homes without power.
Many of the residents who returned to living in the village have helped each other with resources. Tammy Alexander, who still lacks power, said neighbors share hot water and electricity and make sure everyone remains safe.
About 20 percent of Pendaries Village’s power has been restored, Aragon said, but said it could take up to eight weeks to get the rest of the homes back online.
“With a small electric co-op like we have, they’re finding it difficult to be able to restore electricity,” he said.
Many of the homes in the area run on propane generators, he added, but some use solar power and others are connected to underground power lines.
While the fire is largely extinguished near the village and recovery efforts have begun, Aragon said, it faces new dangers in the future: The upcoming rainy season could lead to mudslides and contaminate ponds and streams with ash.
But residents remain hopeful.
Alexander said her home was saved from the wildfire by volunteer firefighters who used garden hoses to extinguish a burning wooden beam.
Scorched trees surrounded a still intact Virgin of Guadalupe statue that stands guard in her garden.
“I asked her to protect my house, and she did,” Alexander said.