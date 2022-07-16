Pendaries Village residents plan to sue the federal government for igniting the blaze that raged through their bucolic community, scorching homes, the development’s central hub and the area’s scenic beauty.
Pendaries homeowners and managers want the federal government to pay for all the losses they suffered from the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire — losses they contend go beyond the torched houses and structures, and the heavily damaged water and power systems.
Fifty-one homes were destroyed and dozens more were damaged. The fire also consumed a lodge, restaurant, community center and offices, which alone total $2.5 million to $4 million in losses.
The fire also burned hillsides — leaving the slopes vulnerable to erosion, flash floods and ashy debris flows — and marred the pastoral setting that drew many people to this San Miguel County hamlet in the first place.
Although federal leaders, including President Joe Biden, have promised the government will pay the bulk of the state’s fire recovery costs, and New Mexico’s congressional delegates are sponsoring a bill that would create a fund to cover property losses, those spearheading the lawsuit say they can’t hang back and wait.
“We’ve seen enough to know that we’re probably going to have to be our own advocates in this situation and not wait for some congressional bill to come in and save us somehow,” said Brian Hendrix, a homeowner and part-time Pendaries resident. “We think we’re going to have to go to court and prove our case.”
In developments like Pendaries and small villages from Las Vegas to Chacon, such concerns are not uncommon in the fire zone, which stretches more than 600 square miles and encompasses wide swaths of Mora and San Miguel counties. For many, the process of becoming whole again is just beginning.
The beginnings of the fire are by now well known: In early April, a prescribed burn blew out of control, causing the Hermits Peak Fire. Two weeks later, it merged with the Calf Canyon Fire, which had smoldered underground since a pile burn in January, producing the largest blaze in New Mexico history. The inferno tore through Pendaries Village and nearby Rociada and, in the ensuing months, many other towns.
Hendrix said his house in Pendaries was spared, while neighbors around him lost their homes. But he’s still affected, he said.
The burned landscape will lower his property value partly because of the heightened threat of flooding, but also because what was once beautiful is now unsightly, Hendrix said. The loss of aesthetics that gave the area its character is an intangible a congressional fund isn’t likely to compensate, he added.
“What was destroyed was our way of life and the environment that we enjoyed,” Hendrix said. “The reason we’re in Pendaries is we’re adjacent to these beautiful forests, we have these beautiful views.”
Hendrix, a trial consultant, said he encouraged Pendaries managers to pursue litigation and to hire the best attorneys for this type of case. He estimates several dozen residents so far have expressed interest in suing.
One of the attorneys, Roger Marzulla, based in Washington, D.C., said he plans to file a lawsuit this week in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims that contends the government must pay Pendaries residents for “taking” their properties.
Despite their statements, the feds aren’t likely to fully compensate residents without a court order, Marzulla said.
“If the federal government in fact gives people everything they’re entitled to, I’ll be the first to stand up and cheer for that,” Marzulla said. “That has not been our experience, ever.”
Biden’s recent executive order directs the Federal Emergency Management Agency to remove debris, such as downed trees from burned properties, but doesn’t address destroyed structures.
New Mexico’s congressional delegates have introduced a bill that, if passed, would require FEMA to establish a program to fully compensate those who suffered personal injury, property damage, business losses and financial impacts from the fire.
FEMA’s current grant program allows New Mexicans to apply for disaster aid, but it generally covers only a portion of the losses.
Marzulla said residents deserve more than partial payments. They also shouldn’t have to wait for a bill that could stall indefinitely, he said.
“What we would be insisting on is full and just compensation,” Marzulla said.
Hendrix said the trouble with congressional funds is they can have narrow guidelines on who qualifies for the money and how much.
A government fund created to compensate victims of the 2000 Cerro Grande Fire paid people whose homes burned to the ground, Hendrix said. Beyond that, it didn’t cover business losses and only paid people for contents they could prove were damaged or destroyed, he said.
Aside from destroying homes, the Hermits Peak Fire left the community less livable for people whose houses are intact, said Paul Aragon, Pendaries Village’s executive director.
Last week, three-quarters of an inch of rain that fell in an hour caused heavy runoff to cascade down the scorched slopes, damaging the golf course and flooding some properties at the foot of the hills, Aragon said.
A large hillside arroyo that normally channels stormwater away from homes is clogged with debris, making the runoff shoot off in different directions, he said.
The fire came just as Pendaries Village, a community of roughly 250 homes with its own water and power systems, was about to break even for the first time in at least 20 years, Aragon said. Sixteen homes recently were built, and no houses were for sale — in contrast to five years ago when 87 houses were on the market, he said.
The fire laid waste to a large chunk of the housing and crimped the village’s ability to grow, he said.
“This community was set to thrive until this fire came upon us,” Aragon said. “Somehow the government has to take responsibility for that in order for us to survive for the next 50 years.”
Hendrix said the devastation will be thoroughly assessed and a dollar figure placed on it. But no matter what damages the feds might pay, the recovery will be long and Pendaries will bear scars from the fire for a long time.
“It’s such a wonderful place to be, and I’m sure it will be again someday,” Hendrix said. “But it may not be in my lifetime that everything is restored to what it was.”