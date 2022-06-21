The U.S. Forest Service failed to consider how a changing climate could make the landscape more flammable, didn't adequately estimate fire risks to the surrounding areas and used incomplete weather information — factors that led to a prescribed burn going awry and later forming the largest wildfire in New Mexico history, the agency said in a report released Tuesday.
The 85-page report describes how federal fire managers, who felt under pressure to complete the prescribed burn while they had the available personnel, made miscalculations and overlooked warning signs, such as low humidity, the potential for erratic winds on complex terrain and the heavy, dry fuel loads that could intensify a runaway fire.
The result: The prescribed burn ignited a wildfire that later merged with another faulty prescribed burn to create the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire in late April, scorching 341,746 acres as of Tuesday and destroying at least 300 homes.
"On several occasions, both before the burn was ignited and after test fire was considered and accepted, some personnel felt that the dry conditions would result in difficult burning conditions and an increase in risk, but they accepted the assignment," the report said.
In a statement, U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, a New Mexico Democrat, said the report confirms the Forest Service's costly missteps and "cavalier attitude" toward a fire's complex behavior and potential to escape the lines.
“This review is incredibly disturbing as it lists multiple errors in the calculations that went into the prescribed burn that eventually upended the lives of thousands of New Mexicans," Leger Fernández said. "Forest Service failures destroyed many rich and proud New Mexico communities. The rains may cause a second flood disaster."
Leger Fernández said at her request the Government Accountability Office, a congressional watchdog, has agreed to examine the agency's prescribed burn practices.
