Santa Fe County firefighters responding to a report of a brush fire Wednesday afternoon on County Road 102 in Chimayó discovered a blaze engulfing a slash pile of discarded stumps and wood debris.
County spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said the fire was “put out pretty quickly.”
Earlier this week, three small brush fires erupted in Taos Canyon, spurring a quick response from several fire departments.
“Crews caught it in time,” Taos County fire Chief Michael Cordova said. He told The Taos News the suspected cause of the fires was catalytic converter debris expelled from a vehicle exhaust pipe.
The quick dousing of these fires was fortunate. The U.S. Drought Monitor showed Thursday nearly 96 percent of New Mexico is in at least severe drought conditions, with 80 percent in extreme and exceptional drought. The state’s dry conditions, combined with fierce winds raging for days at a time, raise the risk of small fires like these leading to dangerously large blazes.
State, local and federal officials have increased restrictions on burning and fireworks in most areas of New Mexico to prevent more wildfires from sparking in an already active fire season and have closed portions of forested areas threatened by blazes burning nearby, such as the 260,000-acre Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. More closures could come as the Memorial Day weekend approaches.
Julie Anne Overton, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Forest Service, said, “The topic of closing the Santa Fe National Forest is under discussion. … It would be Stage 3 restrictions — basically closing the forest. Right now it’s Stage 2 restrictions — no campfires anywhere, no smoking unless you are in your vehicle or an enclosed structure, no chain saws between 10 and 6 p.m., no welding, no torches.”
Since Stage 2 restrictions took effect April 2, Overton said, crews have found four abandoned campfires.
Asked whether state parks would close due to the severe wildfire risks, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said earlier this week, “It is not off the table, but we haven’t made a decision.”
The Santa Fe County Commission put a ban on use and sales of fireworks this week. A ban in the city of Santa Fe already is place. Both local governments have banned open burning.
The Carson National Forest on Wednesday closed its Camino Real Ranger District due to the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, which continues moving north on the eastern side of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
In the Santa Fe National Forest, the blaze forced the closure of the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District.
Bandelier National Monument and the Valles Caldera National Preserve in the Jemez Mountains are both closed due to the nearby Cerro Pelado Fire.
The Gila National Forest remains in Stage 1 fire restrictions, while the Lincoln National Forest and the Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands are in Stage 2.
Neither has decided on forest shutdowns.
Patricia Johnson, a spokeswoman for the Cibola forest, wrote in an email, “When fire conditions and wildfire threats are heightened, forest managers may take preemptive and precautionary actions to close the forest. … The Forest Service does not take this decision lightly.”
The Lincoln forest has not discussed possible closures, spokeswoman Laura Rabon said.
“If we do begin that process, we will take very seriously the impact of closing the forest entirely,” she said. “One of the reasons we do take that seriously is because we know a lot of local communities are heavily tourist-based, so if you close the forest, you will have an economic impact on local communities.”
Reporters Robert Nott of The New Mexican and Geoffrey Plant of The Taos News contributed to this report.