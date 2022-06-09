Three New Mexico counties damaged by wildfires will be eligible for federal assistance for an expanded list of categories under a request approved by President Joe Biden, the state’s congressional delegation announced Thursday.
But the approval will only cover 75 percent of fire-related damage costs, which the delegation and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham are pushing the president to reconsider as his visit to Santa Fe to discuss the massive Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon blaze nears.
“The governor is grateful for the federal support and will continue to advocate for every available measure of relief for New Mexicans, including her request that the federal government take responsibility for 100 percent of the costs related to a broad range of fire-related recovery efforts,” Nora Meyers Sackett, Lujan Grisham’s press secretary, wrote in an email.
The tug of war over a request for the president to waive the 25 percent nonfederal cost share requirement for federal assistance comes as the governor and other dignitaries plan to welcome Biden to New Mexico on Saturday.
“Ahead of President Biden’s visit to New Mexico, I am glad that he heeded our call to expand federal assistance eligibilities for Colfax, Mora, and San Miguel counties, which have been severely impacted by the historic wildfires,” U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján said in a statement.
Biden, who is scheduled to arrive at Kirtland Air Force Base on Saturday afternoon, will travel to Santa Fe for a briefing on the state’s wildfires at the New Mexico State Emergency Operations Center.
The fire, now in its third month, has scorched a nearly 500-square-mile area, from just outside Las Vegas, N.M., to as far north as the village of Chacon, and is the largest in New Mexico history. At least 300 homes have burned, with Lujan Grisham recently estimating perhaps more than 1,000 could be affected.
Luján said the state’s fire recovery efforts require more work.
“Given the federal government’s role in starting these fires, it’s crucial that it does everything possible to help New Mexicans recover,” Luján said. “Alongside the New Mexico delegation, I continue to call on the Biden administration to waive the 25 percent nonfederal cost share requirement for federal assistance.”
In a letter to the president Tuesday, Luján and the four other members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation wrote the state will need the federal government’s full support to recover from the devastation of the wildfires.
The delegation asked the president to authorize federal funding in Colfax, Mora and San Miguel counties for what are known as Category C-G damages. They include roads and bridges; water control facilities; public buildings and contents; public utilities; and parks, recreational and other facilities.
“This expansion will make additional funding available for repairs and work under these categories to further support New Mexico’s recovery from wildfire damage,” Sackett wrote.
The president signed off on the request to expand federal assistance eligibilities but not on the request to “waive the non-federal cost-share requirement for the entire disaster period,” which the delegation described as critical to those counties.
“Much of the destruction has occurred in rural, high and persistent poverty rate communities that simply cannot afford to take on the economic strain imposed by the wildfires,” the letter states. “Given the severity and life and death nature of this crisis, we urge you to act without delay and approve the State of New Mexico’s request for 100 percent coverage of federal assistance.”
The managers for Colfax, Mora and San Miguel counties either did not respond to a request for comment or were unavailable Thursday.
Meanwhile, efforts to quell the fire continued Thursday, with cloud cover preventing a U.S. Forest Service infrared flight from updating burned acreage totals. On Wednesday, the fire had consumed 318,599 acres and was 65 percent contained.
Officials downgraded the Holy Ghost area in the Pecos Canyon corridor from a “go” evacuation status to “set,” leaving the Iron Gate area as the only segment of the fire zone still evacuated.