Fire-weary New Mexico now has something else — and maybe something big — to worry about.
The Midnight Fire in Potrero Canyon north of El Rito continues to grow and likely will continue expand into a much larger blaze, a fire official said.
Carson National Forest officials reported the fire was at 3,500 acres Saturday — an expansion of at least 3,000 acres overnight.
"It's going to be a lot bigger today [Saturday]," said Jayson Coil, an operations section chief on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, who added it's likely the team on the north side of that fire will begin helping on the Midnight Fire.
The community of Portrero has been ordered to evacuate.
More than 200 firefighters are battling the Midnight Fire, which sparked Thursday evening about 35 miles west of Taos. The cause of the blaze, which so far remains uncontained, is under investigation.
Zachary Behrens, a spokesman for the Carson National Forest, wrote in an email ground and air crews are deployed to the fire and more resources have been ordered.
Another fire that ignited this week, the Cerro Banda Fire near Grants, was reported at nearly 1,000 acres Friday.
Forest officials also announced new fire starts in the Gila National Forest near Silver City and in the Lincoln National Forest.
The new starts come as the two largest wildfires in New Mexico's history continue to burn.
The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains has eclipsed the 320,000-acre mark, and the Black Fire in the Gila Mountains is at 304,550 acres.
Crews on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire are working to blunt its edge near the Rio Mora in the Trampas drainage area. The fire is active there and could threaten the Iron Gate community, though west winds are favorable for blowing the fire back into itself.
"No threat at the moment," operations section chief Rocky Gilbert said in a Saturday morning briefing.
The fire remains at 67 percent containment.
Crews are continuing repair work in the fire's quiet south side, near Las Vegas, N.M. Gilbert said much of the work had been completed in the central area of the fire.
Gilbert said incident management teams assigned to the blaze are providing some resources to crews attacking the new Midnight Fire.
"We are still coordinating with the regional fire folks," he said. "We sent a crew there yesterday, and we sent another crew there today.
"As we can, we're trying to help give some resources to those fires," he said, "but we still have to maintain the proper amount of people here to help protect the communities."