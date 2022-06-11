Barbara Fernandez cried tears of relief the night Joe Biden won the presidential election against Donald Trump.
The 74-year-old Las Vegas, N.M., woman, a lifelong Democrat, recorded the emotions she felt in her journal four days later.
"Joseph R. Biden Jr. elected 46th president of the United States," she wrote Nov. 7, 2020. "I went into my bedroom and cried. Not tears of sadness (or joy) but tears of relief."
On Saturday, the president Fernandez had prayed for made his first presidential visit to New Mexico — a trip government officials and residents affected by the largest wildfire in state history hoped would yield the promise of a different kind of relief: additional federal assistance for fire-ravaged communities.
Fernandez, a wildfire evacuee, didn't get the chance to see or hear Biden make additional disaster assistance available to New Mexico.
Her husband, George, 75, said his wife suffered a heart attack and died a day after New Mexico State Police drove up to their home with sirens blaring and a warning to evacuate as flames threatened their home last month.
Biden vowed to "do whatever it takes as long as it takes" to help the state and its residents.
"The federal government is covering 100 percent of the costs," Biden said during his stop at the New Mexico Emergency Operations Center in Santa Fe, drawing applause from the audience.
Biden issued an executive order Saturday to change the policy of a Federal Emergency Management Agency program to cover 100 percent of the costs for the first 90 days after an incident.
New Mexico delegates also have introduced a bill that would create a disaster fund to provide more assistance for residents who have lost homes or suffered other damage than they normally would receive through FEMA.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the state’s congressional delegation have been lobbying Biden to boost federal assistance for communities devastated by the fire.
"I'm pleased President Biden announced that FEMA would be covering 100% of state and local costs for emergency protective measures and debris removal resulting from these fires," tweeted U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M.
George Fernandez said his late wife had heart problems but started experiencing chest pains and shortness of breath immediately after they were evacuated at 1:30 in the morning. He doesn't blame the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon wildfire on her death but said the stress affected her health.
The stress of the fire continues to impact the Fernandez family, as well as countless other residents dealing with the federal government in the aftermath.
"My dad and I met with FEMA last week, and the FEMA worker tuned us out once we said we were not currently living in the several structures that we lost in the fire," Christian Fernandez, one of George and Barbara Fernandez's seven children, wrote in a text message.
San Miguel County Commissioner Max Trujillo, who was among the dignitaries who met with Biden, said he's happy with the president's commitment to help New Mexico.
"That can really just devastate the county or city's budget," Trujillo said, referring to a 25 percent nonfederal match usually required for federal disaster assistance. "You know, Mora County and San Miguel County are not the richest counties in the world."
Trujillo said he's confident Congress will approve the additional aid for families but worries help won't come soon enough.
"FEMA is giving some money to some of the affected people who have lost homes. But in the increments that FEMA is giving out money, it's not even enough to start a foundation on a new home," he said. "What I would hate to see is that people get discouraged and they take that little bit of money and they move to another city or another town and never come back because they feel so hurt. We need the federal government to do the right thing and make the people of Northern Mexico whole again — because no one asked for this."
Mora County Commissioner Veronica Serna said Biden’s team has been visiting the affected communities. She said they put effort into understanding the area's unique culture and what the people living there have lost.
Serna said she hopes Congress makes the right decision and passes measures to compensate people for the damages caused by the fire.
"I'm going to trust that Congress as a whole understands what the needs of people are and what these people have lost. If they could put themselves in their shoes, I trust that they will make the right decision,” she said.
The Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires were started separately by the U.S. Forest Service as controlled burns. They later merged into one and have burned more than 320,000 acres so far.
While the fire is mostly under control in Mora and San Miguel Counties, Serna says the concerns for the people living there are not over as they brace for potential flooding.
"Their homes may perish in the flood after they were able to save them from the fire,” Serna said. "In order to make them whole again, they will need affordable flood insurance."
Serna urged legislators to do something about the high costs of flood insurance that may be hard for some homeowners to afford.
Biden didn't travel into the scorched communities, which some residents hoped he would do, but the White House said he met privately with some of the "families and survivors who have been impacted by the fires."
Air Force One flew over the burned areas before the president landed at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque.
The president said he saw the devastation from the air, adding the wildfires have damaged an "astounding amount of territory and that it looked like a "moonscape."
Christian Fernandez said his mom would be proud Biden traveled to New Mexico and also hopeful he would "try his best to make everyone whole."
"I think she'd simply want Biden to realize that the people here in Northern New Mexico are rich in culture and proud of their land," he wrote. "The people up here survive hand in hand with their land. That said, those things have been destroyed by the fire. People have lost their livelihood, not just their structures but their land. So, she'd just want Biden to know that."