Residents and business owners harmed by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire would be fully compensated for their losses under legislation U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández and U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján introduced Wednesday.
“The Hermits Peak Fire started with a prescribed burn, and while we can’t undo the wildfire, while we might not be able to reclaim our beautiful vistas and forests, we must as the federal government take responsibility because it was started by the United States Forest Service,” Leger Fernández, a New Mexico Democrat, said in a phone interview from Washington, D.C.
“When you take responsibility for something, you must also then compensate those who are harmed by that action,” she said.
Allowable damages under the Hermits Peak Fire Assistance Act would include property, business and financial losses, according to a news release.
Property loss includes uninsured or underinsured property damaged or destroyed by the fire or a decrease in the value of real property. Business loss includes damage to tangible assets or inventory, business interruptions, overhead costs and employee wages for work not performed. The legislation also would cover financial losses, such as increased mortgage interest costs, temporary living or relocation expenses, lost wages and costs for cleanup and debris removal.
Luján, a fellow New Mexico Democrat, said in a statement the federal government must take responsibility for its role in this fire and continue to provide relief to New Mexicans whose lives have been upended.
The proposed legislation comes after President Joe Biden signed Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s request for a presidential declaration of disaster in New Mexico, which the Governor’s Office has said unlocks millions of dollars in federal relief.
“That presidential declaration … came quicker than any presidential declaration has ever come before,” Leger Fernández said. “I was impressed because I thought the president showed empathy. He showed equity. He showed urgency. He and his staff understood that the people being affected by this fire don’t have a lot of resources. They’re not wealthy landowners, and they are people who need help now.”
Leger Fernández said she is going to devote her “energy and persistence and dedication” to convince her colleagues to support the proposed bill.
“After the Cerro Grande Fire [in Los Alamos in 2000], the United States took responsibility for the fact that that fire was started by a prescribed burn [and] compensated the individuals and those people” who suffered losses, she said. “I believe that the San Miguel [County] and Mora residents deserve the same treatment.”